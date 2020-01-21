Chicharito, Mexican goal-scoring star, signs with LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES — The LA Galaxy have signed Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, bringing the Mexican star again to North America after a prolonged profession in Europe.

The Galaxy introduced the long-gestating deal Tuesday for Hernández. The striker will take part in his first coaching session Thursday.

Hernández is a delegated participant for the Galaxy and the efficient substitute for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who signed with AC Milan this winter after two excellent seasons stateside. He may even be a compelling rival to Carlos Vela, who gained the MLS MVP award final season throughout a record-setting efficiency for Los Angeles FC, the Galaxy’s upstart crosstown foes.

The 31-year-old Hernández is the highest goal-scorer within the historical past of the Mexican nationwide group, which has a fervent following amongst Los Angeles’ expansive Latino inhabitants. His arrival in Main League Soccer is one other boon for the league in its burgeoning competitors with Liga MX, Mexico’s prime skilled division.

Hernández has been with Sevilla since final September, showing in solely 9 matches whereas struggling to get constant taking part in time in La Liga. He joined the Spanish membership after two seasons with West Ham within the Premiership.

Hernández additionally has performed for Manchester United, Actual Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen since leaving Chivas in his native Guadalajara in 2010.

Hernández’s nickname means “little pea” in English. He’s named in honor of his father, Javier “Chicharo” Hernández, who had an 18-year professional profession in Mexico.