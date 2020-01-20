Chief Justice Bobde Top Scorer In Nagpur Cricket Match, But Rivals Win

CJI Bobde, an avid sports activities lover, smashed 18 runs for his “All Judges XI” staff.

Nagpur:

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Sunday loved a recreation of cricket in Nagpur with members of the authorized fraternity throughout his two-day go to to town.

He took half in a pleasant match performed between the groups of ”All Judges XI” and “High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI”.

Through the 15-over match performed on the Vidarbha Cricket Affiliation’s floor in Civil Strains space, CJI Bobde, an avid sports activities lover, smashed 18 runs for his “All Judges XI” staff. It was the best particular person rating of the match.

Nevertheless, the CJI’s rival staff received the match.