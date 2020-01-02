Chief Minister Gehlot, Health Minister Vardhan’s Twitter Exchange On Kota

9 infants died on the final two days of December taking the overall variety of deaths within the month to 100

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday tweeted that he has invited Union Well being Minister Harsh Vardhan to go to the government-run hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district the place 100 infants died in December, in a passive-aggressive on-line alternate, signalling the beginning of a doable blame recreation.

Ashok Gehlot stated the Kota hospital is supplied with the “best of facilities” and “proper management by the state Health Department.”

“Harsh Vardhan ji is himself a doctor and if he visits the hospital in #Kota, it will also clarify the situation for people, who are giving reaction mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly and also innocently,” he tweeted.

I telephoned Central Well being Minister @drharshvardhan ji and requested him to go to #Kota personally in order that he can see the perfect of services and correct administration by State Well being Division and get himself apprised of the details.

1/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 2, 2020

Mr Gehlot’s remarks got here hours after the Centre introduced that it’ll ship a high-level delegation of well being consultants to the hospital in Kota, about 250 km from state capital Jaipur, on Friday to evaluate the infrastructural gaps that led to the tragedy and recommend measures to stop additional deaths.

“I informed @ashokgehlot51 ji that Rs 91.7 lakhs has already been advanced to JK Loan Hospital during 2019-20 under National Health Mission. Kota District alone has an annual allocation of Rs 27.45 Cr for ’19-20, from the annual budgeted amount of Rs 1788.97 Cr for Rajasthan state,” Dr Harsh Vardhan had tweeted.

I instructed @ashokgehlot51 ji that #Rajasthan might go forward and suggest for additional monetary help within the upcoming Rajasthan Nationwide Well being Mission (NHM) assembly after doing their hole evaluation. We’ll do our greatest to stop additional deaths, I assured him totally.#KotaChildDeaths — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 2, 2020

BJP’s Rajasthan unit final week accused the chief minister of being insensitive in the direction of the dying of the infants. “Ashok Gehlot’s assertion ‘Maute to hote hello rahti hai‘ (deaths are inclined to happen) in hospital is absolutely unhappy and disappointing. These deaths weren’t purported to have occurred, state BJP president Satish Poonia was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

9 infants died on the final two days of December taking the overall variety of deaths within the month to 100. “The youngsters haven’t died due to a single issue. The intense chilly climate can be maybe an added motive for the sudden spike in deaths as excessive climate impacts neo-natals adversely, particularly those that are low delivery weight,” learn the report of a three-member committee appointed by the Chief Minister to research the matter.

The state authorities in its report admitted that a number of the incubators on the hospital used for newborns weren’t in correct working situation.

Authorities, nonetheless, stated the variety of deaths on the hospital in 2019 has seen a pointy decline since 2014. The tragedy has set off a political storm, with leaders throughout the nation elevating questions over the state of healthcare in Rajasthan. India spends simply over one per cent of its nationwide revenue on well being care — one of many lowest on the earth.