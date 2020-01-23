“Chief Minister Is Supreme”: Haryana Minister, Stripped Of Key Portfolio

Haryana Residence Minister Anil Vij is among the most vocal leaders of BJP within the state.

Chandigarh:

A day after Haryana Residence Minister Anil Vij was stripped of the cost of the state police’s Prison Investigation Division or CID which was given to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the highest minister mentioned he has all the time maintained that the chief minister is supreme and may take away or divide any division.

The state Governor put the Chief Minister in control of the essential CID on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister Khattar and Mr Vij met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi, sending out a message that peace has been brokered between them.

“I have always maintained that the Chief Minister is supreme and he can take away or divide any department,” Mr Vij advised information company PTI as we speak. Earlier, Mr Vij had mentioned that there have been no variations between them and that the Chief Minister was his “best friend”.

Mr Vij, who had expressed unhappiness over not being briefed or given suggestions by the CID, appeared happy and mentioned on Wednesday, “Today was the first time that a Superintendent of Police-rank officer briefed me. Now he will be briefing me daily.”

One of the crucial vocal leaders of BJP in Haryana who has usually made headlines for controversial speeches, Anil Vij was allotted the house ministry within the new authorities final yr. The transfer got here as a shock for a lot of, because the division is historically headed by the Chief Minister within the state.

On Thursday, the portfolios of the CID and the departments of Personnel and Coaching and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allotted to Mr Khattar, along with his current portfolios, in response to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary.

Aside from this, transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma will stop to carry the portfolio of Artwork and Cultural Affairs.

Mr Vij had sought disciplinary motion in opposition to the chief of the CID, accusing him of not sending credible inputs. Final week, Mr Vij wrote to the state dwelling secretary, demanding that CID chief Anil Rao, who’s an Further Director Common of Police-rank officer, get replaced by Shrikant Jadhav, one other senior IPS officer.