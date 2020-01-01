Chief Of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat Meets Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh prolonged his finest needs to Common Bipin Rawat for a profitable tenure

New Delhi:

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Employees or CDS Common Bipin Rawat referred to as on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi on Wednesday.

In the course of the meet, the Defence Minister prolonged his finest needs to Common Rawat for a profitable tenure forward.

On Tuesday, Common Rawat acquired the guard of honour from all of the three forces after demitting workplace on retirement as Chief of Indian Military.

Earlier immediately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated former Military chief Rawat for taking on as the primary CDS and referred to as him an “outstanding officer” who has served India with nice zeal.

“I am delighted that as we begin the New Year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a sequence of tweets.

Common Manoj Mukund Naravane took over because the 28th Chief of the Military Employees (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding Common Bipin Rawat who has turn into India’s first CDS.

Common Naravane beforehand served because the Vice Chief of Military Employees. He has taken over the reins of the Military amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan as a result of provocations by Islamabad via terror actions.