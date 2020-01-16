“Chief Of Defence Staff Has Authority Over 3 Service Chiefs”: General Bipin Rawat

Common Bipin Rawat is the primary Chief of Defence Employees of India.

New Delhi:

The Chief of Defence Employees is the primary amongst equals and has some authorities over the three service chiefs apart from operational points, Common Bipin Rawat stated at this time.

Common Bipin Rawat is the primary Chief of Defence Employees of India and took over his new workplace on January 1 this 12 months.

“Chief of Defence Staff is the first among equals but he has got clear and well-defined responsibilities. While he is the first among equals, he has some authority over the three service chiefs except on operational issues,” Common Rawat stated throughout a panel dialogue on the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.

“I think the task is well cut out and we will be able to function within the firm framework which has been laid out for the Chief of Defence Staff. I do not visualize any problems. We have had meetings with the three chiefs and a lot of decisions have already been taken in the past 15 days,” he added.