Chief Of Defence Staff’s Age Limit Fixed At 65 Years

The place of Chief of Defence Employees (CDS) was introduced by PM Narendra Modi (Representational)

New Delhi:

After approving the creation of the Chief of Defence Employees or CDS, the federal government in the present day amended guidelines, placing a cap on the age restrict for the publish to 65 years, based on a notification launched by the Defence Ministry. The Chief of Defence Employees will function the one level of contact for the totally different branches of the armed forces and also will be the Principal Navy Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-service issues. Nevertheless, the CDS won’t train any navy command over the three service chiefs.

The notification additionally says the amendments to the age restrict and tenure for the publish have been made within the Military Guidelines, 1954.

The CDS can be a four-star basic from both the Indian Military, Air Drive or Navy and can be paid a wage equal to that of a service chief, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier mentioned.

The Chief of Defence Employees has been described as ‘first amongst equals’ among the many service chief and can be tasked with trimming weapons procurement procedures and integrating the operation of the armed forces.

The publish of CDS to supervise the navy was first really helpful by a committee created after the 1999 Kargil Battle. The committee was set as much as look at lapses in safety after the struggle which was triggered by Pakistani troopers infiltrating into India and occupying key positions within the mountains of Kargil.

The place was then introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout his Independence Day speech earlier this yr.

“Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff – CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective,” PM Modi had mentioned.