Chiefs claim Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after their former owner, with AFC title win

KANSAS CITY – After a half-century wait, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs are lastly going again to the Tremendous Bowl.

Highlighted by an instantaneous Play of The 12 months candidate — a spectacular 27-yard landing run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes within the final seconds of the opening half that gave them their first lead of the day — the Chiefs knocked off the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at Arrowhead Stadium in Sunday’s AFC Championship sport.

The victory sends the Chiefs to the Tremendous Bowl for the primary time since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 within the fourth (or IV, when you favor), on Jan. 11, 1970.

Kansas Metropolis’s second come-from-behind victory in per week not solely ended the fourth-longest energetic drought with out an look within the NFL’s showcase sport but it surely additionally set off what must be the most important celebration this midwest metropolis has ever seen.

The early fourth quarter rendition of Eddie Cash’s Take Me Residence Tonight belted out by greater than 76,000 frigid followers kicked off the celebration.

At that time, the Chiefs had been forward by 9 and had been actually in no hazard of letting this one slip away like they did a fourth quarter lead towards the Patriots in final yr’s AFC title match.

As for the sixth seed Titans, their miracle run was halted by a superior staff. Easy as that.

The Chiefs basically turned off their bloodline, holding Derrick Henry to 19 carries for 69 yards and a landing by means of three quarters, a smothering of the NFL’s greatest again after he had rushed for greater than 180 yards in every of his final three video games.

With lower than 1 / 4 to go and in want of some factors, Tennessee needed to take to the air.

When Damien Williams scored on a 3rd quarter, three-yard run — his eighth landing in 4 profession playoff video games with the Chiefs — the guests had been wobbled. They hit the mat early within the fourth quarter when, on a rollout, Mahomes hefted a protracted move to to former Buffalo Invoice Sammy Watkins for a 60-yard landing.

That one put the Chiefs up 35-17, and the Titans down for the depend, kind of. They did change the scoreboard when tight finish MyCole Pruitt pulled in a 22-yard scoring move from Ryan Tannehill however eradicated the final sliver of hope when Tramine Brock Sr. was flagged on a really questionable move interference name whereas masking Mecole Hardman.

For probably the most half, punters got the primary half off. Kansas Metropolis’s Dustin Colquitt used his first as soon as, after his staff’s fast, preliminary collection, whereas it wasn’t till the play after the two-minute warning that Tennessee’s Brett Kern was referred to as in to work.

The Titans did just about all the things they may offensively within the opening 30 minutes, however they nonetheless trailed 21-17 a the break.

The explanation for that — unimaginable foot work of Mahomes, who tip-toed down the sidelines and broke a few tackles contained in the five-yard line earlier than falling into the top zone.

When he acquired to his toes, Mahomes did the DeShaun Watson muscle man flex as the gang went wild, chanting “MVP.”

Sure, the primary half ended very in another way than it started.

The Chiefs defied typical knowledge once they deferred after profitable the toss, passing up the chance to place the guests in an early gap.

As a substitute, the Texans took the opening kick and, utilizing virtually equal components Henry and play-action passes, marched downfield for a 30-yard area purpose from Greg Joseph — his first try as a Titan.

After a feeble three-and-out from the Chiefs, the Titans took the punt and once more manoeuvred their means fairly simply down the Arrowhead Stadium turf. With the assistance from a few Chiefs penalties and the failure of Bashaud Breeland to squeeze what was initially referred to as an interception on the Kansas Metropolis 21, the Titans accomplished a nine-play drive with Henry taking a direct snap and strolling untouched for a four-yard landing.

Out of the blue, followers at Arrowhead had been considering deja vu, as their staff had proven up late to the celebration for the second week in a row.

However this time, Mahomes didn’t wait as lengthy to tug his staff again into it.

On the Chiefs second possession he introduced them on a 10-play, 74-yard drive that culminated in an eight-yard flip move to Tyreek Hill for a landing.

The Titans responded in type with a monster drive consisting of 15 performs and masking 75 yards, prolonged because of a Breeland move interference name on a 3rd and 22 deep in Chiefs territory that gave Tennessee new life.

The Titans would go on to attain when Tannehill tossed a one-yard TD move to Dennis Kelly, seconds after the offensive sort out reported in as an eligible receiver.

However whereas that scoring drive ate up slightly greater than 9 minutes off the clock, Mahomes and the Chiefs caught again in 2:36 with a five-play drive that culminated in a 20-yard move to Hill.

The Titans replied to that punch with their first three-and-out of the day, giving Mahomes sufficient time (one minute, 40 seconds to maneuver his troops 86 yards — the ultimate 27 of which would be the best takeaway from this present day.

