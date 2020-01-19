Chiefs’ Damien Williams: The Forgotten One is a postseason TD making machine

KANSAS CITY — Tears extra typically seen after season-enders crammed Damien Williams eyes as he sat in entrance of his locker and answered questions following the Chiefs’ Week 10 loss in Tennessee.

The Kansas Metropolis working again was kicking himself within the aftermath of the 35-32 time beyond regulation setback, a day by which he had a really respectable 19 carries for 77 yards. Nonetheless bothering him was his second-quarter fumble that Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans scooped up and carried 53 yards into the top zone. It wasn’t the rationale the Chiefs misplaced. It couldn’t even be referred to as the turning level. It put Tennessee in entrance 13-10, however the Chiefs did personal two extra leads earlier than it was over.

Williams was emotional nonetheless.

“At the end of the day you think about that fumble because they took that to the crib,” he defined earlier this week. “I’m a pride type of person, so I take that as that’s on me. I could’ve done better, I should’ve done better.”

Upon additional reflection, Williams figures he additionally ought to’ve been holding the ball tighter.

“I know what type of defence they are … they like to punch at the ball, they like to grab at the ball,” he stated. “Understanding that, while you’re working between the tackles you must have two arms on it.

“On the finish of the day, that’s not going to cease me from feeling comfy and working arduous.”

Perhaps even tougher.

If potential, that gaffe has added to the joy and motivation Williams is feeling for Sunday’s AFC Championship recreation towards those self same Titans. That loss on Nov. 10, greater than two months in the past, was the final time the Chiefs have tasted defeat. They completed the common season with six consecutive wins, then added a seventh in row once they got rid of the Houston Texans within the divisional spherical.

With all that occurred in final Sunday’s 51-31 victory in a wild comeback after the Chiefs had trailed 24-Zero, Williams contributions have been seemingly underplayed. The person did rating three touchdowns whereas speeding for 47 yards on 12 carries, and grabbing two passes for 21 yards.

So far as his speeding recreation goes, 12 has been Williams’ fortunate quantity. His two greatest performances of the common season have been in Week 9, when he had 12 carries for 125 yards and a landing, and Week 17, when he had 12 carries for 124 yards and two main scores.

For a lot of the remainder of the season, Williams has needed to take care of knee and rib accidents. Though he performed in 11 video games, he was solely the starter in six.

However make no mistake, when he and the Chiefs are at full power, he’s their No. 1 again.

“He’s playing good football,” stated coach Andy Reid. “He was banged up and he worked through it. I think he has done a nice job. Playing physical and running hard. Been impressed with his game right now. Catching the ball well, too.”

And on the subject of the post-season, Williams is selecting up the place he left off. After spending 4 seasons as Ryan Tannehill’s teammate with the Dolphins, the 27-year outdated San Diego native was launched and signed by the Chiefs, who have been in search of some depth behind Kareem Hunt. His position elevated when Hunt was lower, and on the finish of the 2018 common season Williams signed a two-year, $eight.1 million extension.

He thanked the Chiefs two weeks later with a 25 carry, 129 yards, one landing efficiency in a divisional spherical playoff victory over the Colts. He adopted that up with three touchdowns within the AFC championship recreation loss to the Pats — one whereas speeding for 30 yards on 10 carries, and two extra amongst his 5 catches for 66 yards.

Earlier than all this, Williams performed one post-season recreation throughout his time with Miami — a 30-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. eight, 2018. He solely had three carries for 14 yards, however added one catch for a four-yard landing.

So whereas the working again getting all the eye heading into Sunday’s winner-goes-to-the-Tremendous Bowl recreation is Derrick Henry, the forgotten one does have eight touchdowns in 4 profession playoff video games.

Because the Titans give attention to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vaunted aerial assault, don’t be stunned if Williams — the post-season landing making machine — sneaks the ball into the top zone a few extra occasions.

For him, two could be par for the course.

“I feel great,” Williams stated when requested if he’s as wholesome as he’s been all season. “At the end of the day, you don’t want to have that time off because you don’t want to miss those games, you want to stay in a rhythm. People don’t really look at what you’re doing off the field and behind the cameras, how hard I’m really work and what I’m doing to get back on the field, and being mentally tough and wrong to stay into it and keep up on the plays so when I do come back, I can still stay in rhythm with the offensive line and everything just flows.”

As a lot as something, Williams is anxious to make up for that fumble in Week 10, his solely one of many season. That he will get the possibility to show his tears into cheers from the trustworthy at Arrowhead, towards the Titans in a championship recreation no much less, nicely, the universe is unfolding because it ought to.

“My type of personality, I can’t have somebody beat up on me and then come to my house and think they’re going to beat up on me again,” stated Williams. “It’s going to be one of those games where people are looking at them as underdogs, but I feel like we’re the underdogs right now. They already have one up on us. I feel like it’s going to be an exciting, physical game.”

Chiefs need to “kill the engine” by going low on Henry

KANSAS CITY — Derrick Henry?

Pffft.

What’s he gonna do?

As confidently because the Chiefs have been speaking about their capability to handle the Titans record-setting working again once they have been on the rostrum Friday, apparently they have been much more sure of themselves once they stepped down.

“He’s not hard to hit,” NFL Community’s Tom Pelissero stated Chiefs defensive finish Frank Clark instructed him about Henry in a 1-on-1 dialog. “He’s only a huge man, 240, 245, 250, actually, he needs to be working tougher at his weight and at his measurement. I don’t see no problem in tackling him. He’s simply straightforward to me up entrance as a result of I don’t take a look at any working again like they’ll’t be tackled. He’s not probably the greatest guys at breaking tackles to me, actually.

“He’s only a huge physique and when individuals take a look at him, they’re scared to deal with him or they take a look at him they usually’re scared to play aggressive. I feel I’m the aggressor. I do know I’m.”

In entrance of the assembled media within the final pre-game information convention, Clark shrugged off Henry as “simply one other huge man you’ve bought to deal with.

“It’s going to be enjoyable,” he added. “I look forward to it. I’ve tackled him plenty of times. It’s just going to be another tackle. I want some sacks though.”

That’ll be robust if the Titans get an early lead. Then they gained’t throw the ball. As an alternative, it is going to be Henry left, Henry proper, Henry proper up the intestine.

Henry has rushed for greater than 180 yards his final three video games — the primary again to try this in NFL historical past. He’s additionally presently on an unprecedented eight-game run not like by which he has 203 carries, 1,273 yards and 11 TDs.

Whereas the most important one-game explosion of his profession was Week 13 of the 2018 season — when he had 17 carries for 238 yards and 4 TDs towards Jacksonville — Henry had solely 5, 100-plus yard video games within the first 56 video games of his profession earlier than he confronted the Chiefs in Week 10. That was the primary of eight triple digit video games within the subsequent 9 he performed.

What got here collectively for Henry and the Titans O-line that day, and ever since?

“I think us just being locked in on what we needed to do to gives us a chance to win that game,” stated Henry, the 45th choice of the 2016 draft, and the second working again picked after Ezekiel Elliott went fourth general. “We came back in the second half (of the season) and did those things.”

One of many Chiefs pursing Henry on Sunday will probably be his outdated Alabama teammate, linebacker Reggie Ragland.

“We’ve got to go out there and get in the way of him,” Ragland stated of Henry, who he calls certainly one of his closest associates. “Just hit him. Rack him up.”

The Chiefs determine they must take Henry out on the legs.

“(With a back that size) you’ve got to kill the engine, as the coaches would say,” stated Ragland. “Me, I’m simply going to go on the market and hit him, as a result of I simply like to hit. I’m going to do the perfect I can. If I’m the primary man there, I’m going to attempt to maintain him up and let the calvary come.

“You’ve simply bought to go on the market and attempt to hit him man. It’s soccer.”