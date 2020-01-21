Chiefs notebook: Tragedy in K.C…Suggs says Mahomes has “it, whatever it is”

KANSAS CITY – For probably the most half, the residents of the most important metropolis in Missouri are very pleasant and good.

However there are additionally idiots in each crowd, proper?

A whole bunch of individuals of their autos have been lined up at 5 a.m. Sunday to enter the parking heaps at Arrowhead Stadium, regardless that the gates weren’t alleged to open for 4 hours later and the temperature at dawn was a brisk minus-12ºC, with the meteorologists telling us it “feels like” -3ºF.

Why would you?

“Because I have been tailgating in the same spot for eight years,” one man who claimed he awakened at 2 a.m. to start his preparations advised a tv reporter. “And I want to make sure I get it again today.”

Let’s hope the reasoning needed to do with assembly up with common buddies, at the very least. Freezing and depriving oneself of sleep makes extra sense if it’s for custom somewhat than superstition.

Both method, that’s not idiotic. That’s enjoyable. Even when the worth to park on the dwelling of the Chiefs was $60 ($50, if you happen to pre-paid). Think about it the quilt cost to what is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime get together.

Followers additionally fashioned strains outdoors within the morning, ready for most of the bars to open downtown, within the Energy and Mild District, the Plaza and Westport. They too needed to hold with their gang because the native NFL workforce tried to make simply its second Tremendous Bowl look within the final half-century. It appeared just like the day consuming changed into late-night consuming, as bars have been nonetheless packed, and the streets filled with celebrating, stumbling of us – lots of whom most likely didn’t even watch the sport, or at the very least wouldn’t be capable of let you know the rating Monday morning.

Innocent shenanigans, for probably the most half. Being Martin Luther King Day, authorities workers didn’t need to go to work, and little doubt most of the ones who did known as in sick.

Once more, it’s not every single day your workforce wins a convention championship.

One couple tried to get into a pleasant French Westport restaurant round 11:30 p.m., solely to be advised the place had stopped serving alcohol and would quickly be closing. Did they go away? Not till after the lady, who seemed to be in her 30s, sat down and began consuming the scraps left on the plates by clients who had simply walked out the door.

Clearly, she was hammered. However even that might be laughed on the subsequent day.

What was happening across the similar time, at an institution 5 km from Arrowhead, was the alternative of amusing. It was sick. And really unhappy.

Worse even, than the non-sensical looting and rioting and the lighting of vehicles on hearth which is completed by idiots after championships are received of their metropolis.

The 9ine Extremely Lounge – owned by Alphonso Hodge, a cornerback drafted by the Chiefs in 2005 – had marketed a “Sold Out Sundays” occasion in celebration of the workforce. Roughly 30 minutes earlier than midnight a person opened hearth on the lineup outdoors the membership. One girl was fatally wounded and 15 others have been injured. An armed safety guard reportedly killed the gunman.

Police on the “chaotic scene” have been uncertain if the shooter had focused a selected particular person.

“It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker advised KCTV 5 Information. “It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”

A as soon as in a lifetime day that ended lives.

So idiotic.

GIMME A ‘D’: The Chiefs defence, which has turn out to be championship calibre, did obtain a lift with the return of deal with Chris Jones, who was questionable up till recreation time with a calf damage. Jones performed 42 p.c of the snaps whereas getting credit score for one solo deal with and one other on a mixed effort, which the Chiefs have been doing quite a lot of to take hold Derrick Henry in examine. He additionally registered one quarterback hit … Late season addition Terrell Suggs, the 37-year outdated seven-time All-Professional with a Tremendous Bowl ring from the Ravens victory in XLVII over, you bought it, the 49ers, stated the Chiefs “weren’t going to be denied” on Sunday. “We’ve been telling the guys all week, ‘don’t leave with the Lamar Hunt Trophy … let’s go get the Lamar Hunt Trophy and we’ll take care of everything after that,” stated Suggs, who was requested what makes the Chiefs totally different from different groups he’s performed one. “Fifteen,” he replied, referring to Patrick Mahomes. “You don’t know what it is, but he has it. Eighty-seven (Travis Kelce) and all the other guys over there (on offence). Being a player that used to have to prepare against them, it would be a nightmare, defensively. I’m very fortunate to be a guy on this team.”

THE POINT AFTER: At his media briefing on Monday, Andy Reid was requested if he watched the Chiefs Tremendous Bowl win 50 years in the past. “I was watching the game,” he stated. “I was doing punt, pass and kick. I don’t have video evidence of that. They’ve worn out.” … Reid stated the Chiefs will “try to get as much (preparation) done as you possibly can right here,” earlier than leaving for Miami. “Get most of the game plan in while you’re in your own environment,” he stated. “Try to keep it as normal as possible.” After which there’s getting the workforce prepared for taking part in within the nice Florida climate, which is sort of reverse to the frigid temperatures within the Chiefs final two video games. “I’ve checked .. the sun sets at 5:55 p.m. and the game is at 6,” he stated. “It’s averaging like 73 degrees (F), and it’s supposed to be that the next few weeks. I think we’re going to be OK that way. I’ve reminded the guys, through the last month or so, to keep yourselves in warm weather shape. They were probably looking at me crazy for saying that. This is why. Everybody was doing a little extra running and conditioning after practice. I think we’ll be OK.”

[email protected]