Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans in NFL playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs are again within the AFC championship sport.

How they returned to the brink of their first Tremendous Bowl look in 50 years was in contrast to something anyone might have imagined.

After digging a 24-Zero gap in opposition to Houston early within the second quarter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the remainder of the high-flying Chiefs launched into the largest comeback in franchise historical past. Their younger celebrity proceeded to throw for 321 yards and 5 touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams reached the top zone 3 times apiece, and Kansas Metropolis reeled off 41 consecutive factors in a 51-31 victory over the Texans within the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

The Chiefs (13-Four), who misplaced to the Patriots in time beyond regulation in final yr’s convention title sport, will play Tennessee subsequent Sunday for a spot in Miami. The Titans shocked Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night time.

Kelce completed with 10 catches for 134 yards, Williams ran for 2 scores whereas catching a TD go, serving to the Chiefs win their seventh consecutive sport and attain back-to-back AFC title video games for the primary time.

Watson, in the meantime, threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns whereas operating for an additional, however not even his heroics might bail out the Texans (11-7) after they had been outscored 28-Zero within the second quarter. They continued to permit Kansas Metropolis to tug away throughout a dismal third, their epic collapse leaving the reborn Houston franchise Zero-Four within the divisional spherical.

The Chiefs definitely gave them the right alternative to lastly break that streak within the first quarter.

On protection, Kansas Metropolis blew overage on Kenny Stills on the opening possession, permitting him to stroll into the top zone from 54 yards. On offense, they wasted timeouts, dropped a sequence of straightforward passes and managed simply 46 yards. And on particular groups, the Chiefs had a punt blocked for a rating and fumbled a return that arrange one other landing.

Certainly, the Texans had been buzzing proper alongside after ending on a 22-Three run to beat Buffalo final week, whereas the mountain of miscues made by the Chiefs made them solely the fourth residence playoff crew to path 21-Zero after the primary quarter.

Then it was the Texans’ flip to battle.

That they had stretched the result in 24-Zero earlier than the Chiefs, whose largest deficit overcome had been 21 factors, put collectively a comeback for the ages. Mahomes hit Williams with a fast landing toss to start it, then Houston curiously faked a punt at its personal 31-yard line and was stuffed, giving the Chiefs a brief discipline and one other straightforward landing.

On the following kickoff, Texans return man DeAndre Carter had the ball pop free and into the arms of Darwin Thompson, whose return arrange a second Mahomes-to-Kelce landing in a matter of seconds. And a 3rd got here after the Chiefs compelled a punt — a profitable one, for a change — they usually drove 90 yards to take a surprising 28-24 halftime lead.

The comeback turned a clobbering by the point the third quarter ended.

The Chiefs’ breezed downfield to start out the second half, and Williams completed the drive together with his first TD run. Their overhauled protection below coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sacked Watson on fourth right down to get the ball proper again, and Mahomes and Co. required simply six extra performs to place Williams for an additional TD run and a 41-24 lead.

It was essentially the most unanswered factors in a playoff sport for the reason that Jets had 41 in opposition to the Colts within the 2002 wild-card spherical.

Even when the Texans lastly cracked the scoreboard, when Watson scrambled to his left and dived over the pylon, the Chiefs rendered the landing moot. In 4 performs they went 72 yards to arrange the fifth TD go by Mahomes, the strike to little-used tight finish Blake Bell giving coach Andy Reid’s crew a postseason-record seven straight TD drives.

It additionally gave a festive crowd that turned out early in freezing climate and a slight drizzle an opportunity to rejoice early.

INJURIES

Houston performed with out S Jahleel Addae (hamstring) and TE Jordan Akins (hamstring). In addition they misplaced RT Chris Clark to a knee harm early within the sport, and backup Roderick Johnson struggled in opposition to the Chiefs go rush the remainder of the sport.

Kansas Metropolis sat defensive sort out Chris Jones, who strained his calf muscle late within the week and couldn’t make it by pregame warm-ups. WR Tyreek Hill left briefly after a tough hit however finally returned to the sport.

UP NEXT

The Texans will spend the offseason questioning how they let a 24-Zero lead slip away, and the Chiefs will start making ready for the Titans within the AFC title sport. Kansas Metropolis misplaced misplaced 35-32 at Tennessee in Week 10, when Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns in opposition to them. It was the newest time the Chiefs misplaced a sport.