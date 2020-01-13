Chiefs revenge tour begins with Houston, gets Tennessee next

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a jubilant locker room after the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs had thumped Houston to return to the AFC title sport, defensive finish Frank Clark thought again to a humiliating loss to the Texans halfway by way of the common season.

“Last time they were here they beat us, just smacked us in our face. That’s the one thing I remember,” Clark mentioned of that Week 6 debacle at Arrowhead Stadium. “At the end of the day, you’re talking to the wrong guy, talking to the wrong team. They talk all that stuff and they come out here and we embarrass them. We sent them home early.”

It was solely the primary cease on the Chiefs’ postseason revenge tour.

After coming oh-so-close to reaching the Tremendous Bowl final season, the trail to their first championship in 50 years will take them by way of the Tennessee Titans — who knocked them off in Week 10 — and maybe the Inexperienced Bay Packers, who beat them in late October and can play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC spot in Miami.

However that’s getting forward of issues, and after rallying from a 24-Zero deficit to beat the Texans 51-31 on Sunday, the Chiefs know fairly nicely that something can occur. So their focus stays squarely on the Titans and bruising operating again Derrick Henry, who ran proper by way of their revamped protection throughout a 35-32 victory on Nov. 10 — Kansas Metropolis’s most up-to-date loss.

“They beat us in Tennessee, right?” Clark requested with a smile. “We owe them one, period.”

Not only for this 12 months, both. The Titans bounced the Chiefs from the playoffs within the wild-card spherical at Arrowhead Stadium a few years in the past, and Andy Reid is an astounding 1-Eight in opposition to the franchise because it moved from Houston. Because the coach of the Eagles and Chiefs, Reid has misplaced to 4 of the 5 coaches the Titans have had since their relocation.

Now, that very same franchise is standing in the way in which of the Chiefs lastly hoisting the Lamar Hunt Trophy — named for the late Chiefs founder — because the AFC champions for the primary time for the reason that 1969 season.

“Obviously we would love it. It has Lamar Hunt’s name on it. We’d love to have that,” Reid mentioned. “At the same time, we have to go through the process and focus, and we’re playing a good football team. We need to go back and make a solid game plan and then come out and play well. That’s really what it is. Then good things happen.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Patrick Mahomes — large shock there. The Chiefs quarterback is lastly wholesome after coping with a sprained ankle and dislocated kneecap this season, and it confirmed in his efficiency in opposition to Houston. He turned the primary participant in historical past to throw for a minimum of 300 yards, run for a minimum of 50 and throw 5 landing passes in a single playoff sport.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Chiefs didn’t want their run sport in opposition to the Texans, however they nearly definitely will in opposition to Tennessee. Damien Williams ran for a pair of touchdowns however he additionally gained simply 47 yards on 12 carries, and backups LeSean McCoy and sixth-round choose Darwin Thompson didn’t even get a carry in opposition to Houston.

STOCK UP

The Chiefs raised loads of eyebrows after they traded for Clark, then signed him to an enormous $101 million contract earlier than he had ever performed a down. However the former Seattle defensive finish earned each cent in opposition to the Texans, sacking Deshaun Watson 3 times and knocking him down 4 occasions in a dominant efficiency.

STOCK DOWN

Tyreek Hill, however solely as a punt returner. The Chiefs had used Mecole Hardman in that function all season however despatched the dynamic Hill again for a punt early in opposition to Houston. He dropped it, the Texans recovered and shortly scored a landing. Hill was again once more later within the sport, despite the fact that Hardman was voted to the Professional Bowl as a return specialist.

INJURIES

Defensive sort out Chris Clark tweaked his calf final week and tried to play Sunday, however he wound up inactive when he couldn’t make it by way of pregame warm-ups. The Chiefs hope he’s again — and near 100 p.c — to assist cope with Henry, who gouged them for 188 yards and two touchdowns after they met earlier this season.

KEY NUMBER

four minutes, 50 seconds

That’s the period of time the Chiefs had the ball within the second quarter Sunday, after they ran simply 16 performs however nonetheless managed to attain 4 touchdowns. That not solely worn out the Texans’ 24-Zero lead however gave Kansas Metropolis a halftime benefit that solely grew through the third quarter.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs might be taking part in within the AFC title sport for the second consecutive season, the primary time that has occurred in franchise historical past. They haven’t received a convention championship since beating the Oakland Raiders on Jan. four, 1970, 9 full months earlier than Mahomes’ father — longtime large league pitcher Pat Mahomes — was even born.