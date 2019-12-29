Chiefs top Chargers to earn No. 2 seed in AFC, first-round bye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a landing, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for an additional rating, and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 on Sunday to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed within the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

The Chiefs (12-Four) way back clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, however they wanted a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get every week off. And simply as Williams punched into the tip zone within the closing minutes for his second landing of the sport, the Dolphins had been scoring the go-ahead TD with 24 seconds left for his or her 27-24 upset in Foxborough.

Now, the Patriots must play subsequent weekend whereas the Chiefs set their sights on the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

The Chargers (5-11) made it anxious for Kansas Metropolis within the fourth quarter, although, driving for a landing that acquired them inside 24-21 with 5:23 to go. However the Chiefs answered with an eight-play, 77-yard scoring drive that allowed them to wrap up their sixth straight win total and 11th victory in 12 conferences with their longtime division rival.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 174 yards and a landing, and Williams completed with 124 yards speeding on simply 12 carries, whereas the Chiefs protection continued a formidable stretch of late-season dominance.

They held Philip Rivers to 281 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in what could possibly be the veteran quarterback’s ultimate recreation for the Chargers. His contract is up after this season, and whereas Rivers has stated he want to play subsequent 12 months, no one is kind of positive whether or not that can occur in Los Angeles.

The interceptions by Tryann Mathieu ultimately zone and Daniel Sorensen to basically finish the sport gave the Chargers quarterback 18 picks for the season. It additionally drove Rivers’ whole turnover rely to 24.

The Chiefs offense has lengthy been the headliner, however it has been their revamped protection underneath coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that has carried them on their present win streak. They’d not allowed a landing the previous two video games, and Kansas Metropolis stretched that to 10 consecutive quarters when it compelled a punt on the Chargers’ preliminary possession.

The streak lastly ended when Rivers discovered Keenan Allen ultimately zone early within the second quarter — a drive that proved doubly expensive for the Chiefs. Security Juan Thornhill (knee) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (sickness) left the sport.

The Chiefs regained the lead late within the half. Mahomes zipped a 30-yard strike to Hardman that arrange a 24-yard landing move to Demarcus Robinson, giving them a 10-7 benefit heading into the locker room.

The backwards and forwards continued within the second half. And it occurred in a flash.

Mahomes threw simply his fifth interception of the season, and second in two video games in opposition to Los Angeles, and the Chargers punched into the tip zone three performs later for a 14-10 lead. On the following kickoff, Hardman confirmed why he was voted a Professional Bowl return specialist, taking it again 104 yards for a landing that restored the Chiefs’ lead.

The Chiefs scored virtually as rapidly after they acquired the ball again.

After forcing a punt, Williams took the first-down handoff and skirted to his left. Three defenders converged on him however none of them wrapped him up. The oft-injured operating again made a nifty pirouette, discovered the open subject and sprinted the remainder of the best way for the 84-yard landing.

At that time, eyes shifted to cell telephones and scoreboards for the result in Foxborough.

They remained there because the Chiefs put away one other win over the Chargers, and the Dolphins wrapped up an unbelievable victory over Tom Brady and Co. to shakeup the playoff pecking order.

NICE SUGGS-ESTION

Terrell Suggs had his first sack with the Chiefs late within the third quarter. It not solely compelled the Chargers to punt in a detailed recreation however moved the longtime Ravens move rusher previous Demarcus Ware for eighth on the NFL profession checklist with 139.

INJURIES

Chargers: Defensive again Desmond King left within the first half with an ankle damage.

Chiefs: Thornhill’s damage regarded significantly dangerous — he wanted the assistance of two trainers to limp off the sphere, by no means placing any weight on his knee. The Chiefs already had been lacking cornerback Morris Claiborne to a shoulder damage, so dropping Thornhill and Breeland left Kansas Metropolis depleted within the secondary.

UP NEXT

Chargers prepare for the seashore.

Chiefs prepare for the playoffs.