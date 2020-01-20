Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl shapes up as a betting bonanza

Earlier than the primary play of championship Sunday was snapped, the Las Vegas consensus was that the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs can be the favorite for Tremendous Bowl LIV in the event that they took care of enterprise within the opening half of the present.

By simply how a lot was nonetheless to be decided as there have been two video games to be performed, however that was the sensation shared by bookmakers far and extensive.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes did their half with a convincing 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans within the AFC Championship, profitable and masking as greater than a landing favorite.

Inside moments, some sports activities books put out a gap line for the massive sport that had the Chiefs as excessive as two-point favourites over NFC favorite San Francisco. A fast and presumably over response, it seems.

The second sport of one of many nice days on the sports activities calendar was truly performed and, figuratively, all bets had been off — or on the very least, everywhere in the board.

The 49ers had been so dominant within the first half of their final destruction of the Inexperienced Bay Packers that numbers beginning shifting quickly. By early within the second half, because the 49ers rout within the NFC Championship continued, the road shifted to a decide ’em in lots of spots.

Whether or not that was an over-reaction or not, it caught the eye of Chiefs backers who purchased in to return Okay.C. again to a 1½-point favorite as soon as the ultimate in Santa Clara turned official.

Different sports activities books opted to set the road at decide ’em and let the motion dictate any actions. One report mentioned that 68% of the early cash at that value got here in on on the Chiefs, prompting the transfer again in Kansas Metropolis’s favour.

Backside line: Anticipate some extra volatility within the two weeks of hype and evaluation however there stays a risk that the newest version of the Tremendous Bowl can be a decide ’em for simply the second time in historical past.

In some ways, Sunday’s outcomes had been the most effective for bettors, save for many who mechanically select to facet with the underdogs. Each the Chiefs and 49ers had been favoured by 7½ factors and had a transparent expertise benefit over their opponents. And with the Baltimore Ravens out of the image, the 2 greatest groups within the NFL’s remaining 4 have now superior to the massive sport.

It actually units up a traditional wagering menu for Miami in two weeks. Take the most effective offence and quarterback going (Chiefs and Mahomes) versus the most effective defence and go rush (the 49ers) and good luck together with your handicapping.

Love the Chiefs? You’ll admire the magic of Mahomes and the truth that he could make a play any means you wish to draw it up. Throw in a strong operating sport and a decent sport plan from coach Andy Reid and so they appear to be legit Tremendous Bowl favourites.

Love the 49ers? With that defence and that operating sport and one other masterful teaching effort from coach Kyle Shanahan, how may you guess in opposition to them?

UNDER COVER

For the fifth time previously seven years, the Tremendous Bowl level unfold can be a area aim or much less. The one earlier decide ’em line for a Tremendous Bowl was 5 years in the past when the Patriots pulled off their dramatic last-minute win over the Seahawks … It has now been 13 years since a Tremendous Bowl line had the favorite listed at greater than a landing. That additionally concerned the Patriots, who misplaced 17-14 to the Giants as 12-point favourites in 2008 … The entire for the showdown in Miami opened at 51½ factors however was rapidly guess as much as 52 and as excessive as 53 … Regardless of the one-sided outcomes, there have been various nervous Chiefs bettors late within the AFC sport. With Kansas Metropolis up by 11 and the Titans driving within the fourth quarter, there was a shot at a gutting back-door cowl … How sharp are Tremendous Bowl strains traditionally? Effectively they actually don’t favour any facet with favourites 26-25-2 in opposition to the unfold and the over holding a slight 26-25-1 edge. And sure, the over/beneath guess providing didn’t make it’s debut till Tremendous Bowl II … With sports activities betting authorized in additional states than ever earlier than, gaming analysts expect wagering data to be shattered … Whereas the Chiefs had been the early favourites, in some northern Nevada casinos (in nearer proximity the Bay Space, clearly) the Niners truly opened because the one-point alternative … Bookies will definitely be searching for a rebound within the Tremendous Bowl — with each favourites and each “overs” cashing on championship Sunday, it wasn’t an amazing day for these taking the wagers.

CRAZY STATS

The 49ers had been dominant in a number of aspects, however there have been nonetheless some goofy stats connected to the motion. Like this: Once they went up 34-7, beginning quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had thrown simply six passes. Six! And thru 4 quarters, the previous Tom Brady backup had simply 48 passing yards … Garoppolo ended the gamer finishing 6 of eight passes for 77 yards … With the Packers trailing 34-7 after three quarters on Sunday evening, they’d been outscored 54-14 of their earlier 5 quarters of playoff soccer courting again to half-time of their win over Seattle per week earlier in Inexperienced Bay.