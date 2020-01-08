Child actors who shared the screen with their parents

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Pictures

Hollywood is filled with performing households. Typically it is a group of siblings just like the Hemsworth clan. Others are a number of mother and father and a toddler, like Janet Leigh, Tony Curtis, and their daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Even rarer occurrences give us teams just like the Skarsgård household, the place seemingly each new film has at the least one in all them in it.

Of these performing households which have a mother or father and a toddler hitting film screens throughout the identical time interval, you do not usually see them showing on display collectively. At present, we’re these occasions when a toddler actor has confirmed up in a movie with one in all their mother and father. In fact, loads of folks can say, “I showed up on set one day and was in a movie with my famous mom!” However let’s discuss youngster actors who went on to seek out extra success in their very own proper, some even eclipsing their mother and father within the grand scheme of issues.