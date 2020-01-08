Child actors who shared the screen with their parents

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Pictures
Hollywood is filled with performing households. Typically it is a group of siblings just like the Hemsworth clan. Others are a number of mother and father and a toddler, like Janet Leigh, Tony Curtis, and their daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Even rarer occurrences give us teams just like the Skarsgård household, the place seemingly each new film has at the least one in all them in it.
Of these performing households which have a mother or father and a toddler hitting film screens throughout the identical time interval, you do not usually see them showing on display collectively. At present, we’re these occasions when a toddler actor has confirmed up in a movie with one in all their mother and father. In fact, loads of folks can say, “I showed up on set one day and was in a movie with my famous mom!” However let’s discuss youngster actors who went on to seek out extra success in their very own proper, some even eclipsing their mother and father within the grand scheme of issues.
Eva Amurri
Theo Wargo/Getty Pictures
Eva Amurri has not appeared in any movie or tv since 2016, however she had a reasonably robust run going within the late ’90s and early 2000s. The actress’ mother and father are a real Hollywood energy couple — her father is director Franco Amurri, and her mom is famous person actress Susan Sarandon. Properly, “power couple” may be stretching it a bit… Franco Amurri did direct Monkey Hassle, in any case.
Amurri has truly appeared on display a number of occasions along with her mom. Considered one of her first roles was truly enjoying the nine-year-old model of Sarandon’s character, Helen, in Lifeless Man Strolling. She additionally appeared because the daughter of Sarandon’s character, Livinia Kingsley, in The Banger Sisters, and she or he and Sarandon each made visitor appearances on the identical episode of Mates.
Amurri by no means fairly reached the identical degree of stardom as her mom, however she has made a number of memorable appearances on tv, together with a large recurring function on Californication. Her largest film function was most likely her 2004 look in Saved!
John David Washington
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Pictures
Although he solely has a number of credit to his identify, John David Washington has shortly develop into one of the crucial in-demand actors in Hollywood. His breakout efficiency got here in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, which introduced him a number of awards consideration. He additionally performs the lead in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, showing alongside a veritable who’s who of profitable actors.
In case you could not piece it collectively, John David Washington’s dad is the wildly profitable Denzel Washington. John David’s first function got here when he was solely eight years previous, showing as a pupil on display together with his pricey previous dad in Malcolm X. It is a small function, and it will be a number of years earlier than John David began showing in bigger roles. Nevertheless, it served as a pleasant trace of issues to return. He additionally served as a producer on one other of his dad’s movies, The Guide of Eli. Nevertheless, he did not truly seem as an actor.
Sosie Bacon
Wealthy Fury/Getty Pictures
The daughter of one in all Hollywood’s longest operating energy , Sosie Bacon’s mother and father are Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. She has appeared with every of them a number of completely different occasions, and her first function was truly within the movie Loverboy, which starred each of them. The story options a number of flashbacks to Sedgwick’s character’s childhood, with Sosie enjoying the character at age ten. She would go on to seem in a number of completely different episodes of The Nearer, her mother’s long-running TNT collection.
Outdoors of showing along with her mother and father, Sosie has had a number of completely different tv roles. She performed recurring characters on Scream: The TV Sequence, Right here and Now, and 13 Causes Why. She has additionally began discovering extra work in movie, just lately showing in Charlie Says and The Final Summer time. It is most likely a secure wager that she will get the last word trump card when folks play “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”
Rumer Willis
Wealthy Polk/Getty Pictures
Rumer Willis was born in 1988 to Hollywood couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She has gone on to a profitable performing profession in her personal proper, however a lot of her first movie appearances have been along with her mother and father. She made her debut in 1995’s Now and Then, enjoying the sister of the childhood model of her mother’s character. The subsequent 12 months, she appeared in Striptease, once more alongside her mom (this time enjoying her daughter). Her subsequent roles have been in The Entire 9 Yards and Hostage, each of which starred her father.
Since then, Rumer has appeared in a number of movies and tv reveals, and has showcased that she has some spectacular performing chops. She had recurring roles on each the 2009 model of 90210 and on Empire, and she or he has acted in movies like As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Home Bunny, and Wild Cherry. Most likely the spotlight of her profession, nonetheless, was almost making it to the finale of The Masked Singer‘s first season. She was the very best inserting non-musician!
Jaden Smith
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Pictures
You would possibly know Jaden Smith extra because the Twitter-goer who capitalizes the primary letter of each phrase when he tweets: “Someone Just Told Me ‘I Look Soo Much Hotter In Real Life’ I Don’t Know If Thats A Compliment.” Jaden has stretched into a number of completely different areas of popular culture and leisure, however he nonetheless maintains a reasonably profitable performing profession. That is actually no shock, contemplating his mother and father: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Jaden has appeared with Will a number of completely different occasions on movie. The truth is, you possibly can even say Jaden’s first look was earlier than he was even born, when a pregnant Jada appeared the music video for Will’s hit “Just the Two of Us.” His actual debut alongside his dad would are available 2006 with The Pursuit of Happyness, a job the place Jaden virtually stole the present from one in all Hollywood’s most bankable stars. A number of years later, Jaden and Will even starred collectively in M. Night time Shyamalan’s After Earth.
Jaden Smith continues to seem in films and music movies, and he additionally performs a serious function within the Netflix animated collection Neo Yokio.
Angelina Jolie
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Pictures
Considered one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Angelina Jolie continues to churn out profitable movies 12 months after 12 months. She is the daughter of one other main Hollywood star (who continues to make movies), Jon Voight. Even though Voight has almost 100 roles to his credit score and Jolie has over 50, they’ve solely appeared alongside one another in a film twice.
Jolie’s first credited function got here when she was solely seven years previous, showing in a small half in Lookin’ to Get Out. That movie starred Jon Voight as Alex Kovac. It will be almost 20 years earlier than Jolie and Voight would share the display once more in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. By then, Jolie’s star had began burning very brightly certainly, and she or he continues to seek out large success. With ongoing roles for the likes of Marvel and Disney in initiatives like Eternals and the Maleficent films, it appears possible she’ll proceed her run of blockbusters for the foreseeable future.
Maude Apatow
Amy Sussman/Getty Pictures
Maude Apatow has a reasonably recognizable final identify, so it ought to come as no shock that her dad is author/director Judd Apatow. She has appeared in three of her father’s movies, and her mom, actress Leslie Mann, shared the display along with her in all of them.
Maude and Leslie’s first look collectively got here when Maude was simply ten years previous, in 2007’s Knocked Up. The 2 went on to share the display in two different Apatow movies: 2009’s Humorous Individuals and 2012’s That is 40. In response to IMDb, Maude can be reportedly showing in an as-of-now untitled 2020 movie from Apatow, although we do not know but if Mann is connected to that movie. Outdoors of working along with her mother and father, Maude has discovered success in a number of different tv reveals and movies. She had a small spot as Cleo in a number of episodes of Women, and she or he additionally performed a lead function on HBO’s Euphoria.
Dakota Johnson
Tristan Fewings/Getty Pictures
Dakota Johnson might be greatest recognized at the moment for enjoying the lead function of Anastasia Steele within the movie diversifications of your drunk aunt’s favourite books, the Fifty Shades collection. Outdoors of these movies, she’s made loads of others, and her first credited look got here when she was solely ten years previous within the film Loopy in Alabama.
Dakota performed one of many daughters of Melanie Griffith’s character Lucille in that movie — becoming, as she’s Griffith’s actual life daughter. After showing in Loopy in Alabama, Johnson took over a decade off from performing to complete faculty. She has clearly returned to performing since, scoring a number of main roles moreover the Fifty Shades collection.
Dakota Johnson has a couple of well-known mother or father. Her father is definitely Hollywood legend Don Johnson, although the 2 haven’t appeared on display collectively. In an interview with The Guardian whereas selling his 2019 look in Knives Out, Don heaped reward on his daughter, saying this of Dakota: “She’s a wonderful actress, and in some ways better than her mother and me.”
Liza Minelli
Jason Merritt/Getty Pictures
Although she’s recognized extra as a stage performer than a movie actress, Liza Minelli’s star energy was sufficient to hold her over to some fairly spectacular roles on the display. Earlier than she stole each scene she was in as Lucille Austero on Arrested Growth, she additionally crushed it in films like Cabaret and New York, New York. Minelli’s mom, Judy Garland, was one of many golden age Hollywood stars, and the 2 appeared collectively on display when Minelli was simply three years previous.
Although she was uncredited, Minelli appeared within the movie Within the Good Previous Summertime in 1949. Garland was the star of the film and, although it by no means rose to the success of a lot of her different iconic movies (Wizard of Oz, A Star is Born), it nonetheless marks the one movie collaboration between the 2. Perhaps they might have appeared in additional movies collectively if Garland had not handed away at solely 47 years previous.
Laura Dern
Amy Sussman/Getty Pictures
Laura Dern has obtained quite a few award nominations and has been a part of many profitable movie franchises, together with Star Wars and Jurassic Park. Her mother and father are two very profitable actors as properly: Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Although they initially discouraged her from a profession in performing, Dern has appeared on display a number of occasions along with her mom.
Dern’s first two roles have been small elements in movies along with her mom: White Lightning and Alice Would not Dwell Right here Anymore, showing in each of those movies earlier than she reached the age of ten. Dern and her mom have appeared in a grand whole of 9 movies collectively, together with Wild at Coronary heart, Rambling Rose, The Siege at Ruby Ridge, Citizen Ruth, Daddy and Them, Broken Care, and Inland Empire. The truth is, the 2 made historical past for Rambling Rose as the primary mom/daughter pair to obtain Oscar nominations for a similar movie.
In 2010, Laura Dern received a star on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame. That very same day, each her mom and father did as properly.
Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez
Even though they act below completely different final names, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez are brothers. Each have had profitable performing careers, and so has their father, Martin Sheen. Each Charlie and Emilio have appeared with their dad in a number of movies, they usually’ve appeared with one another a number of occasions, too. Nevertheless, the trio have solely ever appeared in a single movie collectively: 1973’s Badlands.
Charlie was simply eight years previous in Badlands, and Emilio was 11. They have been each uncredited, and seem for under a second, but it surely apparently gave them each the performing bug. They later appeared collectively in six different movies. In the meantime, Emilio and his dad shared the display 5 extra occasions, whereas Charlie and Martin did a whopping 9 different movies collectively.
All three proceed to behave, though each Charlie Sheen and his brother have slowed down fairly a bit. Their dad, in the meantime, continues to place out films at a reasonably spectacular clip.
Miley Cyrus
Ethan Miller/Getty Pictures
This one’s a little bit of an odd one. Sure, Billy Ray Cyrus was a star lengthy earlier than his daughter, Miley, was even born. That stated, there is no such thing as a doubt that Miley Cyrus took over the household crown earlier than sharing the display along with her dad. The 2 appeared collectively throughout a number of completely different iterations of the Hannah Montana franchise, with Miley starring and Billy Ray making a number of appearances as Robby Ray.
Neither Miley nor Billy Ray do a ton of performing anymore — they’ve each primarily returned to the world of music. They nonetheless often get lured into the world of movie and tv, nonetheless. Miley appeared in a 2018 episode of Black Mirror, and Billy Ray pops up in issues on occasion. He even starred in Nonetheless the King, a TV present a few washed up nation singer, earlier than reentering the general public consciousness with Lil Nas X on the remix for “Old Town Road.”
For a sure technology, Hannah Montana was the most important factor round, and this father-daughter duo made it occur.
Tatum O’Neal
Jesse Grant/Getty Pictures
Tatum O’Neal made historical past in 1973, when she grew to become the youngest particular person (age ten) to ever win a aggressive Oscar. She received Finest Supporting Actress for her function as Addie in Paper Moon. O’Neal later went on to develop into tabloid fodder for years — a unstable marriage with tennis famous person John McEnroe began it, and a controversial tell-all ebook about her relationship along with her father, actor Ryan O’Neal, added gasoline to the hearth in 2004.
Tatum and Ryan starred collectively in Paper Moon and, in response to her ebook, Ryan was jealous of his daughter’s success. She claims that he punched her when he came upon she was nominated for an Academy Award, and that he continued to work together with his drug seller even after she had instructed him that the person had sexually assaulted her. Ryan O’Neal rejected the claims made within the ebook.
Apart from Paper Moon, Tatum O’Neal appeared along with her dad in two different movies: Nickelodeon and Circle of Two. She continues to behave, showing in a single or two films a 12 months.
Bridget Fonda
Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures
Bridget Fonda retired from performing within the early 2000s, however she had a reasonably good run of about 20 years. Her household is filled with profitable actors: her grandfather is Henry Fonda, her aunt is Jane Fonda, and her father is Peter Fonda. Bridget was born in 1964, and she or he appeared on the age of 5 in one of the crucial culturally impactful films of the 1960s. That movie was Straightforward Rider, and it is the one film she ever appeared in alongside her dad. Straightforward Rider is hailed as one of many pillars of the counterculture motion, making Peter one in all its icons.
As Bridget was so younger in that movie, she did not begin performing professionally till about fifteen years later, properly into the 1980s. She was nominated for each Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, earlier than making her last on-screen appearances up to now in 2002. Shortly after she retired, she married musician Danny Elfman, and the 2 have been collectively ever since.
Zelda Williams
Jerod Harris/Getty Pictures
The daughter of Robin Williams, Zelda Williams truly received to seem a number of completely different occasions along with her father earlier than his loss of life in 2014. She has continued working in tv and movie, each in stay motion and animated options. She’s additionally dipped into the world of directing.
Zelda’s first on display look got here in 1994, when she appeared within the TV film In Search of Dr. Seuss, a star-studded tribute that additionally featured her dad. The subsequent 12 months, on the age of six, she had a small function alongside her father once more within the movie 9 Months. With Robin as soon as extra by her aspect, she had her first sizable function in 2004’s Home of D. Lastly, she and her father appeared collectively in a industrial for the 2011 Nintendo DS remake of the basic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time; Robin had truly named his daughter after the online game princess.
Zelda has supplied a number of voices for animated reveals like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Legend of Korra, and has additionally had loads of stay motion roles.
Mamie Gummer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures
If you cannot inform from her image, Mamie Gummer is the daughter of dwelling legend Meryl Streep. She has appeared in an enormous variety of profitable TV reveals, together with True Detective and The Good Spouse, and she or he has appeared along with her mother in three completely different movies.
Mamie Gummer was solely three years previous when she debuted on display within the film Heartburn, which starred Streep. Nevertheless, she was credited as “Natalie Stern,” most probably so she would not begin getting chased by the paparazzi as a toddler. It was a very long time earlier than Gummer began performing professionally, however she made a number of extra appearances along with her mom through the years. They later labored collectively within the films Night and Ricki and the Flash.
Identical to her mother, Mamie is a profitable stage actor in addition to working in films and tv. Contemplating the truth that Streep nonetheless stars in a number of films yearly, it appears possible that the 2 could wind up crossing paths once more within the close to future on display.
