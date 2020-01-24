News

Child critically injured in Hamilton shooting

January 24, 2020
Police say a toddler is preventing for his or her life after being shot at a house in Hamilton.

Emergency crews had been referred to as to a residence within the metropolis’s east finish simply earlier than eight p.m. on Thursday, close to the intersection of Gage St. N. and Barton St. E.

Hamilton Police verify 7-year-old baby has been shot at an east finish residence in #HamOnt. The kid has been transported to hospital. There aren’t any updates right now. Extra to return.

— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 24, 2020

The kid, who police say is seven-years-old, was rushed to hospital through an emergency run with life-threatening accidents.

Data on suspects or circumstances behind the capturing has but to be launched.

