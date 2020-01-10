Child Fatally Shoots Teacher Before Killing Self In Mexico School: Police

Officers evacuated Cervantes Elementary Faculty as panicked mother and father gathered exterior (Representational)

Torren, Mexico:

A pupil at an elementary faculty within the metropolis of Torreon, in northern Mexico, shot and killed a trainer Friday, then killed himself, police mentioned.

Authorities are nonetheless investigating however imagine the coed was between eight and 10 years outdated, mentioned police Lieutenant Adelaido Flores, as panicked mother and father gathered exterior the Cervantes elementary faculty and officers evacuated the constructing.

