Child finds deputy’s loaded gun and badge at Airbnb in Tahoe

A Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy is on paid go away after a baby discovered his badge and a loaded handgun that had been apparently left behind at a South Lake Tahoe, Calif., rental residence, authorities mentioned.

Jon Segarra mentioned his 9-year-old son, Josh, discovered a Ruger .380 pistol in a bed room drawer 10 minutes after the Hayward household arrived at an Airbnb rental close to the Heavenly ski resort over the weekend.

At first, Segarra thought the weapon was pretend. However after inspecting it, he realized it was actual and loaded. Segarra mentioned he took the gun aside and referred to as the South Lake Tahoe Police Division.

“My kids are pretty disciplined,” Segarra mentioned. “They know if they see a firearm or anything like that, especially if it’s not at our place, not to touch it.”

The gun is the non-public weapon of a deputy who apparently left the gadgets behind whereas staying on the property, based on the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Workplace. The deputy is on paid administrative go away whereas the division investigates. He was not recognized.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Low referred extra inquiries to the South Lake Tahoe Police Division late Monday. Neither company returned requests for remark Tuesday.

“We are thankful no one was hurt as a result of the incident,” the Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in an announcement, based on Bay Space station KTVU-TV.

Airbnb mentioned it is also investigating the incident.

After submitting a police report, the household of 9 appeared for one more place to remain for the evening.

“My kids were pretty distraught,” mentioned Segura, who recognized himself as a gun proprietor. “There were like so many questions that came up on our mind. Why is it here? Is it stolen? Is someone going to come back here and look for it?”

Segarra mentioned Airbnb supplied the household $250 to hire a room elsewhere, however that they had no luck discovering an appropriate place, even after driving round till 2 a.m. As an alternative the household camped out within the rental’s lounge.

“We wanted to start off the new year for the kids,” he mentioned. “Now this is their memory. It’s kind of crazy.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.