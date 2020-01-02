Children Among 18 Killed In Sudan Military Plane Crash

4 kids amongst 18 folks have been killed in Sudan army aircraft crash. (Representational)

Darfur (Sudan):

4 kids had been amongst 18 folks killed Thursday when a Sudanese army transport aircraft crashed after take off from West Darfur state, a military spokesman mentioned, following latest unrest there.

The aircraft crashed 5 minutes after take off from an airport within the state capital El Geneina, after delivering help to the world, which had been hit by lethal tribal combating.

“An Antonov 12 military plane crashed Thursday night after take off from El Geneina killing its seven-member crew, three judges and eight civilians, including four children, who were onboard,” the spokesman Amer Mohammed Al-Hassan mentioned.

He mentioned an investigation was underway to find out the reason for the crash.

Most of Sudan’s army and civilian fleet consists of outdated Soviet-made plane, and the nation has suffered a collection of crashes lately, with the army regularly blaming technical issues and unhealthy climate.

Earlier, a army supply advised AFP the aircraft had delivered help to West Darfur which was rocked earlier this week by lethal tribal clashes.

No less than 48 folks have been killed and 241 wounded in that violence, in keeping with Sudan’s Pink Crescent.

It mentioned the armed clashes broke out on Sunday night time in El Geneina, and continued till Monday between Arab and African teams, with a number of homes torched.

