“Children Are Dying”: Minister Attacks Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Water

Ram Vilas Paswan’s ministry requested Bureau of Indian Requirements to check 5 samples from municipal wards

New Delhi:

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of doing politics over the problem of ingesting water within the nationwide capital, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday requested him to set politics apart to take care of the matter severely as folks had been compelled to drink contaminated water and kids had been “dying” as a consequence of this.

The Minister of Shopper Affairs, Meals and Public Distribution informed PTI that the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) chief was making contradictory statements over the problem, although a check of water samples by authorised companies had delivered to gentle that Delhi ranked on the backside amongst Indian cities as regards the standard of ingesting water.

“Kejriwal should shun unnecessary politics over the matter. People are forced to drink contaminated water and children are dying due to this. He should take the matter seriously,” Mr Paswan mentioned.

His ministry had requested the Bureau of Indian Requirements (BIS) to check 5 samples taken from each municipal ward of the nationwide capital and put together a report in 15 days, the minister mentioned.

Mr Paswan mentioned he had requested Mr Kejriwal to call officers from his authorities to be a part of a joint crew with central authorities officers for testing water in numerous components of town, however the AAP dispensation didn’t reply.

The problem of ingesting water high quality has taken distinct political colors in Delhi as town goes to the polls early subsequent 12 months.

Whereas Mr Kejriwal is hoping to retain energy on the again of his populist measures like free electrical energy and water, in addition to investments within the schooling sector, the BJP has accused him of neglecting town’s infrastructure comparable to transport and roads.

The BJP has used the water problem to aim to nook the AAP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had additionally dwelt on it throughout his rally not too long ago within the nationwide capital.