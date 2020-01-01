Children as young as SEVEN have been caught taking blades into school

By Eleanor Harding for the Each day Mail

31 December 2019

Youngsters as younger as seven are being caught with weapons in school rooms however are too younger to be prosecuted.

Knowledge from one among Britain’s largest police forces reveals major faculty pupils are taking knives into class.

Campaigners say the age of these caught with blades is more and more falling as a result of youngsters concern violence from different pupils at college or throughout their commute.

But the authorities have few powers to behave as a result of anybody beneath ten can’t be charged with a criminal offense.

Figures from Kent Police, obtained beneath the Freedom of Data Act by the Press Affiliation, present that between April 2017 and December 2019, 109 youngsters had been investigated for possessing, or threatening with, an offensive weapon or blade.

Two of these youngsters, aged seven and 9, had been prevented from being prosecuted due to their age.

One ten-year-old was additionally let off for a similar motive, suggesting they had been suspected of committing an offence whereas under the age of prison accountability.

The info confirmed the commonest age for suspects was 14, with such youngsters accounting for 23 incidents.

5 adults, aged 45, 35, 31, 19 and 18, had been investigated for having knives at college, suggesting dad and mom and siblings might also be taking violence into playgrounds.