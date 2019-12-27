“Children Dying Of Malnutrition”: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks UP Government

What sort of governance is that this?” Priyanka Gandhi requested. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Yogi Adityanath’s authorities over the demise of a kid because of malnutrition. She alleged that underneath the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh, there has simply been “exhibit” growth.

Taking to Twitter, she posted a media report claiming child lady died in Uttar Pradesh because of malnutrition.

“Within the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, kids are given unhealthy meals in mid-day meals. Kids are dealing with biting chilly, however no sweaters have been given to them,” Priyanka Gandhi mentioned within the tweet in Hindi.

“Kids are dying because of malnutrition. There’s lots of speak of exhibit growth underneath the BJP authorities. What sort of governance is that this?” she added.