“Children In J&K Are Nationalists, Can’t Blame Them”: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh mentioned it is unsuitable in charge kids in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the moment mentioned kids in Jammu and Kashmir are “nationalists” and people “motivating them in wrong direction are the culprits”. His remarks come days after Chief of Defence Employees Normal Bipin Rawat mentioned kids had been being radicalized in Kashmir and it was a matter of concern.

“The children of Jammu Kashmir are nationalists. They shouldn’t be seen in any other way,” Mr Singh mentioned throughout his go to to the Nationwide Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp in Delhi. He was replying to a query on kids in Jammu and Kashmir being motivated to affix the NCC.

“Youngsters are youngsters only. Sometimes, the way they should be motivated, people do not motivate them. In fact, they are motivated in the wrong direction,” the 68-year-old chief was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

“That is why children should not be blamed for this. The ones who are motivating them in the wrong direction are the culprits,” the defence minister added.

Final week, at a panel dialogue on the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, Normal Rawat had mentioned that kids as younger as 10 or 12 years outdated had been being radicalised in Kashmir and it was worrying.

“These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have completely been radicalised,” he mentioned.

“These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken into to some de-radicalisation camps. We have deradicalisation camps going on in our country. Let me tell you, Pakistan is doing the same. They have understood. Some of the terrorism they are sponsoring is hitting back at them,” he added.

Normal Rawat’s remark was backed by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who mentioned that the Military has been operating de-radicalisation camps for ages.

Jammu and Kashmir has been beneath extreme restrictions because the centre scrapped its particular standing final 12 months in August and divided it in two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.