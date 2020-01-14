Children in P.E. class showered with jet fuel: ‘We thought it was rain’

Josue Burgos was in bodily training class at Park Avenue Elementary College in Cudahy when he felt what appeared at first to be rain.

Then he seemed up and noticed a jetliner flying above.

“We came out and we were playing and the airplane was outside and we thought it was rain, but then we knew it was throwing gas on us and everybody started to run,” Josue, 11, stated. “We went to the auditorium and we knew what happened. We went back to class. We stayed for one hour and then we went home.”

This was the scene on the campus when gas was dumped from Delta Flight 89 because it made an emergency touchdown at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport.

The Los Angeles County Fireplace Division stated greater than 70 firefighters and paramedics raced to the college, and 17 kids and 9 adults have been handled for minor accidents. Nobody was taken to the hospital.

Division spokesman Nicholas Prange stated two lessons have been outdoors when the liquid rained down shortly earlier than midday. College students and workers have been instructed to go indoors and stay there in the interim.

The jet had taken off from LAX with 149 passengers on board and was en path to Shanghai when it rotated and headed again to the airport. It landed safely.

Park was one in every of no less than three campuses affected, stated Los Angeles police Sgt. Rudy Perez. The others have been 93rd Road Elementary and Jordan Excessive College, each in Los Angeles. A complete of about 40 individuals have been handled by the Fireplace Division for inhalation.

Josue stated the gas landed on his sweater, shirt and shorts and the odor was instantly noticeable.

“Yeah, it smelled bad,” he stated. “It wasn’t water.”