Children killing birds with catapults before posting sick photos of them are being hunted by police 

Youngsters who’ve been utilizing catapults to kill wild birds are being hunted by police after they posted sickening pictures of the useless animals on-line with the intention to get ‘likes’ on Instagram.

Police in Surrey have seized an enormous haul of a minimum of ten slingshots and even bullets from one faculty within the space.

The twisted children have been killing the birds in Runnymede and one photograph uploaded to Instagram reveals a yob holding up a useless male mallard in a single hand and a catapult in one other.

The snap additionally contains two duck emojis.

Youngsters have been posting pictures to their social media accounts which present them with useless animals (left) and animals with catapults round their necks (proper)

Weapons which have been seized by Surrey Police are pictured above after the pressure took the weapons from a faculty in Runnymede

One other photograph reveals the same fowl with a slingshot on prime on it and blood coming from its head.

Surrey Police posted on Fb: ‘Sickening pictures of untamed birds enduring agonising deaths are being actively shared in your youngsters’s social media.

‘On this instance by way of Instagram and occurrences are typically beneath reported.

‘This behaviour MUST STOP instantly.

‘If in case you have information of younger folks actively collaborating in these mindless move instances, please ship us names and college particulars.’

The pressure warned it’s an offence beneath The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to kill animals.

Surrey Police added: ‘We’re urging dad and mom, guardians and lecturers to look and hear out for behaviour like this on social media.

‘It may also be value checking baggage and bedrooms for paraphernalia.

Social media customers hit out on the youths and branded them ‘scum’ for hurting the animals

‘Should you witness anybody utilizing catapults please contact 999 instantly in order that we are able to attend and cope with any offences on website.

‘These incidents might nicely connect with a latest spate of felony injury per catapult use.

‘There are few respectable makes use of for carrying one. We recommend you do not.’

The pressure added that it went into one faculty and made an enormous seizure of the weapons.

It added: ‘These had been confiscated in a single faculty alone.

‘How an adolescent is handled for breaking the regulation is determined by numerous elements.

‘It is advanced. Step one shall be to establish perpetrators after which look deeper into what is going on on.’

Locals slammed the mindless killings.

Julie Michele mentioned: ‘Youngsters who abuse or kill animals go on to abuse or kill folks.

‘Nasty little a********.’

Mike O’Grady added: ‘Scum. Individuals who harm harmless critters…. SCUM.’

Sasha Gibbs mentioned: ‘Horrid children… Little interest in life other than hurting a defenceless duck*’