Children pranked into believing Elf on the Shelf has eaten their parents’ chocolates

However when the youngsters react furiously, the dad and mom say the elves simply should be taught to be good

They scattered Lindt chocolate wrappers on flooring and mentioned the elves had been making an attempt in charge youngsters Paige, seven, and Logan, six

That is the second two youngsters had been left livid when their dad and mom pranked them into believing a naughty ‘Elf on the Shelf’ had been on a chocolate consuming frenzy – and had been making an attempt to place the blame on them.

Aimee Byliefeldt, 31, a buyer representive, from Plymouth, captured her daughter Paige, seven, bursting into tears as it’s found the elves have eaten their dad and mom’ Lindt sweets over evening.

With wrappers and the remnants of a field of Lindt chocs scattered over the ground, the youngsters are caught trying on the scene in horror, as dad Dwayne Byliefeldt, inform them that the elves try to pin the blame on them.

As Paige cannot cease apologising, son Logan, six, folds his arms in anger, loudly proclaiming, ‘we should always by no means have purchased these elves!’

Dwayne, 33, a contact centre employee, could be heard making an attempt to pacify his daughter telling her ‘it is okay my attractive, it is simply what elf on the cabinets do!’

However livid Logan is not fairly able to forgive as he shouts ‘I did not know they may eat! Daddy, no-one informed me that’.

And whereas his dad tells him they only should be taught to be good, Logan is not so certain they will change.

Threatening to not participate in ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Logan as an alternative claims he will put them in a drawer at evening.

Hilariously, Paige even begins to recount tales of what her classmates’ elves have been as much as in horror, with one breaking a TV, and one other using the household canine.

And as little Logan claims he heard them stamping round within the evening, the youngsters rush to ensure the chocs return to their dad and mom, even providing up their very own as an apology.

Aimee added: ‘I used to be within the background feeling extraordinarily sorry for them whereas making an attempt to not giggle.

‘Paige may be very delicate over others and the way others could really feel so she was devastated that we had misplaced our sweets and wished to present us hers!

‘Logan simply loves making us proud so by him being ‘naughty’ he thought we’d be upset over the mess!

‘My solely phrases to Dwayne had been … you have traumatised your children!

‘But it appears all is forgiven now because the elves introduced us all pyjamas the subsequent morning to apologise and so they got guidelines on good behaviour to comply with!’

Dwayne added: ‘I actually thought it was going to end result within the children laughing and saying that I used to be playing around once more but it surely was the precise reverse as they actually did suppose the elves had actually made the mess.’