Chillai Kalan: Kashmir shivers at minus 5 degree, records season’s coldest night

It is time for the folks of Kashmir to carry out their conventional Pheren (tweed over garment) Kangris (fire-pot oven in a basket of willow wicker) as a result of the Valley is beneath the chilly spell of Chillai Kalan.

Kashmir snowfall. IANS

On Friday, Kashmir witnessed the coldest evening of the season with the temperature dropping right down to minus 5.6 levels. Some parts of the Dal Lake have been additionally frozen because of the chilly wave. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 9.6 levels, minus 12 levels temperature, respectively.

On Thursday, the Drass belt of Kargil district turned the coldest space within the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recording a minimal temperature of minus 30.2 levels Celsius.

‘Climate to prevail over subsequent week’ – Meteorological Division

The Meteorological Division has forecast related climate circumstances to prevail over the following week. Based on the Director Met Division, Kashmir Sonam Lotus, “It is ‘chillai kalan’, hence we are seeing the drop in the temperature below zero degrees. It is going to be like this for the next week.”

Energy cuts & water difficulty

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6 levels Celsius in opposition to the earlier evening’s minus 2.three levels Celsius, whereas the well-known ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place within the valley with a minimal of 6.5 levels Celsius.Twitter

Typically a delight for the vacationers, Chillai Kalan and it is harsh climate circumstances reason behind nice inconvenience to the locals. The scheduled and unscheduled energy cuts make have issues worse for the folks. The locals face 10 hours of energy lower inflicting inconvenience to them making life tough. The water faucets have frozen in lots of locations, inflicting lots of points for the folks of Kashmir.

