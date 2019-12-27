Chillai Kalan: Kashmir shivers at minus 5 degree, records season’s coldest night

On Friday, December 27 Kashmir witnessed the coldest evening with the temperature dropping right down to minus 5.6 levels. Some parts of the Dal Lake have been frozen. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 9.6, minus 12 levels temperature, respectively.
It is time for the folks of Kashmir to carry out their conventional Pheren (tweed over garment) Kangris (fire-pot oven in a basket of willow wicker) as a result of the Valley is beneath the chilly spell of Chillai Kalan.
On Thursday, the Drass belt of Kargil district turned the coldest space within the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recording a minimal temperature of minus 30.2 levels Celsius.
‘Climate to prevail over subsequent week’ – Meteorological Division
The Meteorological Division has forecast related climate circumstances to prevail over the following week. Based on the Director Met Division, Kashmir Sonam Lotus, “It is ‘chillai kalan’, hence we are seeing the drop in the temperature below zero degrees. It is going to be like this for the next week.”
Energy cuts & water difficulty
Typically a delight for the vacationers, Chillai Kalan and it is harsh climate circumstances reason behind nice inconvenience to the locals. The scheduled and unscheduled energy cuts make have issues worse for the folks. The locals face 10 hours of energy lower inflicting inconvenience to them making life tough. The water faucets have frozen in lots of locations, inflicting lots of points for the folks of Kashmir.
