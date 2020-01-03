Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is coming to Netflix this month

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three starring Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood is coming to Netflix in January 2020!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three is sort of right here!

The primary eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 can be added to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. That’s a number of months after we had been anticipating to see them, however that’s completely fantastic! I’m simply joyful to return to Greendale and past!

It’s been an extended watch for Half three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Half 2 premiered on Netflix in August 2019, so we had been anticipating to see the brand new episodes round Halloween.

The brand new season can be just a little bit shorter than the earlier season. There have been 20 episodes in season 1, which consisted of Half 1 and Half 2. In season 2, which consists of Half three and Half four, there can be 16 episodes within the season.

Beneath, we shared a number of issues to anticipate in these eight new episodes!

We’re going to hell

Crucial improvement of Half 2 was Nick Scratch’s sacrifice. After working for the Darkish Lord initially, Nick fell in love with Sabrina, and after their lure to cease him works, Nick makes use of a spell to lure the Darkish Lord inside himself. Madam Devil, often known as Ms. Wardwell, often known as Lilith, takes the Darkish Lord and Nicky Scratch to hell.

On the finish of the season, Sabrina made a pact with Theo, Harvey and Roz, often known as the Fright Membership, to go to hell and get Nick. That needs to be the principle plot of Half three, but it surely’ll in all probability take a number of planning to make it occur.

Or Sabrina will simply rush into it and let the chips fall. It’s occurred earlier than!

New powers

In Half 2, we additionally bought to see Sabrina’s new powers. We’ve all the time identified she was highly effective, however what we didn’t know is that she has, seemingly, infinite energy. All she has to do is learn to channel it. I’m anticipating we’ll see right here unleash a brand new type of fury within the new season.

Extra highschool drama

Probably the greatest facets of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the present’s capability to reside in each worlds. That was Sabrina’s path by means of many of the first season, but it surely Half 2, we noticed the present focus increasingly on the non-mortal world. I anticipate just a little little bit of a course correction in Half three. I believe we’ll see the present transfer again to a extra balanced presentation of Greendale and Sabrina’s place in it and the non-mortal world and Sabrina’s place in it.

We’re clearly going to hell, however does that story take eight episodes? I’m guessing not. I believe we’ll see a number of episodes in hell, so what’s going to Sabrina be doing the remainder of the time? We’ll discover out quickly!

Aunties in cost

Father Blackwood was successfully banished in Half 2, and now he’s on the run. Zelda Spellman has mainly taken over Blackwood’s function and can be main the coven into a brand new period. What path will they take? This is likely one of the most fascinating storylines I wish to see within the new season.

Prudence and Ambrose

I actually like Prudence and Ambrose working collectively, and at last, they’ve a standard purpose: discover and defeat Blackwood. I’m hoping the pair set out on an epic quest to convey the previous chief of the coven to justice.

What are you most excited to see in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three? Tell us within the feedback part beneath!