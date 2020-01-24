Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 review: Netflix series has lost a little of its magic, but its ending is enchanting

It’s a case of hell hath no fury like a Spellman scorned as Kiernan Shipka’s wily witch is again on her broomstick for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three. With followers nonetheless reeling from the fiery Half 2 finale, it was all the time clear issues have been going to get darker earlier than they may get brighter within the subsequent run of episodes.

With Father Blackwood on the run, Lilith on the throne, and Zelda ruling over the Church of Night time, it’s very a lot a lady’s world in Half three. Nonetheless, Sabrina wastes actually no time in going straight to Hell (in a handbasket) to rescue BF Nick Scratch from her father’s hooves.

Elsewhere, Prudence and Ambrose go on their very own The place within the World Is Carmen Sandiego? quest to trace down Father Blackwood. It’s a sport of cat and mouse as each side outfox one another at each flip. The unconventional lovers are assisted by the enigmatic Mambo Marie as Skye P. Marshall channels some severe American Horror Story: Coven vibes. Mambo’s personal objectives quickly put her on an unconventional path towards Zelda.

Talking of which, Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda proceed to carry down the fort in Greendale.

The comedy double act of Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as soon as once more bounce off one another as if they’re real-life siblings. Hilda is the nice and cozy and motherly Ying to Zelda’s frosty Yang, nevertheless it’s Hilda who has arguably the most important transformation (figuratively and actually) in Half three.

Other than Probability Perdomo’s Ambrose slipping neatly into the position of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Giles because the de facto professional on all issues occult, the actual star of the piece is Michelle Gomez. Pulling double responsibility as Ms. Wardwell — again within the land of the dwelling — and the highly effective Lilith, Gomez brilliantly balances the nervous disposition of Wardwell and the acid-tongued Lilith we’ve come to like and detest. Richard Coyle has a equally robust job as he portrays everybody from Father Blackwood to Devil, and even Aunt Hilda.

On the subject of the remainder of the newcomers, Jonathan Whitesell’s ‘elfish’ Robin offers Theo’s arc way more of a presence as probably the most attention-grabbing member of the Fright Membership. Lastly, Sam Corlett steps out from the shadows because the dishy Caliban – the self-titled Prince of Hell — however sadly fades into the background as simply one other fairly face.

Worse than this, Caliban doesn’t fill his potential as Half three’s huge unhealthy. There’s nonetheless a extra menacing presence as Lucifer offers Sabrina some severe daddy points by holding up inside each Nick and Father Blackwood.

On the centre of the collection is the concept of affection and loss, with glad endings being simply out of attain for the principle characters. Was anybody actually shopping for that Blackwood would merely roll over, that Nick and Sabrina have been for retains, or the useless hope we’d get to see Salem go full Sabrina the Teenage Witch and begin speaking?

The coven is down on its luck, and with energy waning, it permits a extra sinister presence to roll into city. The straightforward premise of the ‘regular’ witches being the nice ones and a carnival of Pagans being the unhealthy is compelled somewhat too laborious, making this a travelling circus of issues.

The third season of many reveals is the place they hit their stride, and similar to Recreation of Thrones shocked with the Crimson Wedding ceremony, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina doesn’t maintain again in its penultimate episode. Nonetheless, there’s an argument Half three doesn’t fairly increase the stakes sufficient.

Throwing collectively Pagans, Father Blackwood, Lucifer Morningstar, Lilith, and Caliban, Half three turns into a melting pot of villains that don’t fairly come collectively. (The ultimate episode units up much more of those in Half four, the place it appears like there may fairly actually be double the difficulty with a intelligent nod to the ‘90s sitcom.)

There’s additionally a sense that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s hellscape isn’t fairly as darkish because it might be. There’s loads of imaginative imagery that appears prefer it’s been plucked from a Nightmare on Elm Road film, whereas issues go very Wizard of Oz because the Blood Crimson Highway leads proper to the center of Hell with some inventive homages to L Frank Baum’s world.

However the present additionally sometimes strays into Glee territory on a few events, resulting in frankly weird renditions of Run-DMC’s It’s Difficult and Toni Basil’s Mickey. The cheerleading feels misplaced as a method to remind you Sabrina remains to be purported to be a highschool teenager. The Fright Membership’s musical interludes with tracks like Teenage Dirtbag additionally really feel shoehorned into episodes like mini ad-breaks.

Nonetheless, whereas some are undoubtedly dissatisfied the same old run of episodes have been shrunk to simply eight, it’s a minimum of helped writers tighten the whole lot up in Half three – admirably, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina nonetheless retains its core of feminine empowerment and teenage angst. If not for the batsh*t ending placing the items in place for Half four, there’d be a convincing argument that Sabrina has misplaced a little bit of her magic, however fortunately, she’s positive to maintain casting a spell over Netflix’s viewership.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Half three is streaming now on Netflix