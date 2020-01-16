China-backed Pakistan draws blank at UN Security Council meet on Kashmir

UN chief urges India & Pakistan to train ‘most restraint’ on Kashmir, remembers Simla settlement













Pakistan’s efforts to lift the Kashmir concern on the United Nations Safety Council session assembly failed as China drew a clean, with members declaring it a bilateral concern and refusing to step in.

Beijing’s Everlasting Consultant Zhang Jun stated after the assembly that it was to encourage India and Pakistan to hunt a dialogue with one another.

India’s Everlasting Consultant Syed Akbaruddin stated: “Pakistan’s practice of using false pretences to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today.”

India’s Everlasting Consultant to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin.IANS

The session ended and not using a assertion or an acknowledgement of the problems.

Vietnam’s Everlasting Consultant Dang Din Quy, who’s the Council president for this month, didn’t communicate to the media or make an announcement as is finished often after such consultations.

The session was held in a session room away from the Council chamber and no data of it are made.

Kashmir a bilateral concern

In a digital admission that it was a bilateral concern, Zhang, who requested for the session, advised reporters the assembly inspired India and Pakistan “to have dialogue and to seek means to seek solutions through dialogues.”

A European non-permanent member stated that the members felt there ought to be a de-escalation of the state of affairs there and it ought to be dealt with bilaterally.

Indian safety personnel stands guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.Reuters

Akbaruddin stated: “We are happy that neither the alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible today.”

“We are glad that the effort was viewed as a distraction and it was pointed by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,” he added.

Requested what the assembly had achieved, Zhang stated, “I am sure the meeting helped both parties to understand the risk of further escalation and will encourage them to approach to each other and to have dialogue.”

Why did China increase the problem?

He refused to reply a reporter’s query of why China had raised the problem right now.

Earlier, Zhang advised the media: “We have also seen some tensions, so the Council had a briefing, heard a briefing, from the UN Secretariat concerning the current situation on the ground.”

He additionally referred to a letter written by Pakistan’s International Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the Council final month, which he stated requested “the Council to pay attention to the current situation in Jammu Kashmir.”

Pakistani International Minister Shah Mehmood QureshiSpencer Platt/Getty Pictures

Within the letter, Qureshi alleged that India had eliminated elements of the fence on the Line of Management in 5 sectors and deployed Brahmos, and anti-tank and different missiles being deployed alongside the road.

A supply with information of the closed-door assembly stated that France had been supportive of India through the session and inspired the Council to deal with it as a bilateral concern.

Consequence of the assembly

What emerged from this assembly is much like the result of the session held in August, which additionally didn’t produce an announcement.

Solely China’s envoy spoke to the media about it about after that assembly.

China had tried to deliver up the Kashmir concern on the Council final month however backed out on the final second.

Safety forces in Kashmir.Reuters

A diplomatic supply stated that China had hoped that with the Safety Council’s composition altering in January when 5 non-permanent members retired and have been changed by a contemporary set, it could get some traction.

But it surely didn’t work out.

Qureshi is predicted to satisfy Secretary-Common Antonio Guterres and Common Meeting President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande in a while Wednesday.

Malaysia’s assist

Earlier in September, Malaysia had joined Turkey and China in elevating the Kashmir concern on the United Nations Common Meeting (UNGA), with its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad accusing India of “invading and occupying the country” of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his tackle to the 74th UNGA, Mohamad stated: “Now, despite the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied.”

“There may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong. The problem must be solved by peaceful means. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the Rule of Law,” stated Mahathir.

(With inputs from IANS.)