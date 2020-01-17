China Birth Rate Hits Lowest Level Since 1949

Beijing, China:

China’s start price dropped final yr to its lowest degree for the reason that nation was based in 1949, including to considerations that an ageing society and shrinking workforce will pile stress on a slowing financial system.

To keep away from a demographic disaster, the federal government relaxed its one-child coverage in 2016 to permit individuals to have two kids, however the change has not resulted in additional pregnancies.

In 2019, the start price stood at 10.48 per 1,000 individuals, in line with knowledge from the Nationwide Bureau of Statistics (NBS) launched on Friday.

The variety of births has now fallen for 3 consecutive years.

There have been 14.65 million infants born in 2019, after 15.23 million in 2018 and 17.23 million in 2017.

Nonetheless, China’s inhabitants stood at 1.four billion by the tip of 2019, growing by four.67 million from the yr earlier than.

China’s workforce continued to shrink final yr.

The NBS mentioned there have been 896.four million individuals aged between 16 and 59 — its inhabitants of working age — a drop from the 897.three million in 2018.

This marks the eighth consecutive yr of decline, and the workforce is anticipated to say no by as a lot as 23 p.c by 2050.

Though China’s restrict on household sizes could possibly be eliminated, the rising price of residing has discouraged a lot of child-bearing age to have larger households.

China’s financial system grew by 6.1 p.c in 2019, its slowest tempo since 1990 because it was hit by weaker demand and a bruising commerce battle with the US.