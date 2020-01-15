January 15, 2020 | three:02pm

BEIJING — China has blasted a report from Human Rights Watch that accused it of setting up a surveillance state at house whereas in search of to silence critics overseas.

Overseas ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Wednesday stated he had not learn the report however that such paperwork routinely “turned a blind eye on facts and confused right and wrong with no objectivity at all.”

Geng stated the Chinese language folks had the ultimate say on the state of human rights within the nation, which he described as “in the best period of history.”

Underneath strongman chief Xi Jinping, China’s ruling Communist Get together has stepped up campaigns to crush political critics and prolong its management over academia, faith and civil society. In recent times, Beijing has additionally been accused of in search of full management over college students and different Chinese language residing overseas, in addition to influencing media and politicians in international locations corresponding to Australia and the US.

On Tuesday, the pinnacle of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth, accused China of finishing up “the most intense attack on the global system for enforcing human rights since that system began to emerge in the mid-20th century.”

Roth held a information convention on the United Nations Correspondents Affiliation in New York after being denied entry to Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese language metropolis the place he had been scheduled to launch the rights group’s annual report. China has designated Human Rights Watch as one of many organizations it accuses of fomenting months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

To keep away from a world backlash in opposition to surveillance, web censorship and oppression at house, Beijing is making an attempt to undermine worldwide establishments designed to guard human rights, Roth stated.

Whereas different governments commit critical human rights violations, “no other government flexes its political muscles with such vigor and determination to undermine the international human rights standards and institutions that could hold it to account,” he stated.

China is accused of locking up greater than 1 million Uighurs and different Muslim ethnic minorities in its northwestern Xinjiang area in camps the place they’re subjected to political indoctrination and pressured to surrender their faith. China denies any abuses and calls the camps facilities for job coaching and de-radicalization.

Roth additionally referred to what he known as extreme challenges to Hong Kong’s restricted freedoms within the “one country, two systems” framework beneath which it returned to Chinese language rule in 1997. Clashes between police and anti-government demonstrators that started in June have been fueled largely by issues that Beijing is eroding civil liberties assured to the previous British colony beneath the phrases of its handover.

A Hong Kong authorities spokesman stated in response that “one country, two systems” has been “fully and successfully implemented,” and that the native authorities is dedicated to safeguarding human rights and freedoms. The spokesman, who was not recognized by title, stated the federal government stays dedicated to permitting common suffrage in elections for the territory’s chief government and legislature. Beijing has retained the best to vet candidates within the elections.

Violence was solely the results of police “carrying out enforcement actions in strict accordance with the law,” the spokesman stated.

He stated overseas organisations “should not interfere in any form” in Hong Kong’s inside affairs.