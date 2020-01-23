January 23, 2020 | 9:04am

Giant-scale Lunar New 12 months occasions in Beijing have been cancelled as a part of nationwide efforts to manage the unfold of a brand new virus. AFP by way of Getty Photos

Beijing has nixed plans for all large-scale Chinese language Lunar New 12 months festivities because the lethal coronavirus spreads to tons of and two extra cities restricted journey.

Officers stated Thursday they’ve canceled numerous public New 12 months celebrations in an effort to include the outbreak of the flu-like virus, which will be transmitted from individual to individual, CNN reported.

“In order to control the epidemic, protect people’s lives and health, reduce the mass gathering and ensure people to have a harmonious and peaceful Spring Festival, it is decided to cancel all the large-scale events, including temple fairs, in Beijing as of today,” the Beijing Tradition and Tourism Bureau stated in an announcement.

The New 12 months celebrations — which run this yr from Jan. 25 to Feb. eight — are sometimes marked with week-long festivals and visits to household and buddies.

“We will notify [if there are] policy changes with the epidemic development … And wish all citizens a happy Spring Festival,” the assertion stated.

The choice comes as Huanggang and Ezhou on Thursday grew to become the most recent Chinese language cities to limit journey to cease the outbreak of the virus, which has killed 17 individuals and contaminated greater than 630 individuals.

Huanggang officers introduced they’d droop public bus and prepare operations beginning Thursday at midnight.

Additionally they ordered indoor leisure venues, equivalent to film theaters and web cafes, to close down.

Huanggang is house to round 7.5 million individuals and borders the central metropolis of Wuhan, the place the virus first emerged.

One other close by metropolis, Ezhou, additionally introduced that it might shut all prepare stations, impacting round a million residents.

The journey restrictions come after Wuhan determined to close down all transportation networks and droop outgoing flights.

Fears have heightened concerning the virus’ unfold by way of worldwide journey as 4 different nations confirmed circumstances. Thailand has detected 4 circumstances, whereas Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and america have every reported one.

With Submit wires