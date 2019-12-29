China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with US trade frictions

Watch: Trump Calls Himself The Chosen One When Speaking About China Commerce Battle













China’s Commerce Ministry has “proactively dealt with” commerce frictions with america this yr, it mentioned on Sunday after an annual work convention.

The ministry has carried out the selections of the central authorities and “resolutely safeguarded the interests of the country and the people”, it mentioned in a press release on its web site.

US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping shake arms.Reuters

The USA and China cooled their commerce struggle this month, saying a “Phase one” settlement that would scale back some US tariffs in change for what US officers mentioned could be a giant soar in Chinese language purchases of American farm merchandise and different items.

China’s commerce ministry has mentioned it’s in shut contact with america on signing the commerce deal, and each side are nonetheless going via mandatory procedures earlier than the signing.