China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

January 20, 2020
BEIJING — China reported Monday a pointy rise within the variety of folks affected in a pneumonia outbreak brought on by a brand new coronoavirus, together with the primary instances within the capital.

The outbreak began within the central metropolis of Wuhan. Authorities and media stories stated the full variety of contaminated folks has topped 200. Wuhan authorities stated a 3rd particular person had died of their metropolis.

Authorities in Shenzhan in southern China reported one case, and Chinese language state media stated Beijing had reported two instances.

Wuhan authorities stated that they had discovered 136 new instances, bringing the full within the metropolis to 198.

