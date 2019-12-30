China Jails Scientist Who Gene-Edited Babies: Report

He Jiankui introduced delivery of twins whose genes had been altered to confer immunity to HIV. (File)

Beijing, China:

China on Monday sentenced the physician who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited infants to a few years in jail for unlawful medical apply, state media reported.

He Jiankui, who shocked the scientific group final yr by saying the delivery of twins whose genes had allegedly been altered to confer immunity to HIV, was additionally fined three million yuan ($429,559), the official Xinhua information company stated Monday.

