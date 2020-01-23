China Reports First Death Outside Virus Epicentre: Official

The SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated in Hubei

Beijing:

Authorities in China reported on Thursday the primary dying outdoors of Hubei, the central province the place a brand new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.

The well being fee in northern Hebei province, which borders Beijing, stated in an announcement that an 80-year-old man identified with the brand new virus died on January 22.

The dying in Hebei will increase the entire dying toll in China from the virus to 18.

