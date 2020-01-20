China Reports Third Death From SARS-Like Virus, Nearly 140 New Cases

Well being authorities reported two instances in Beijing for the primary time (Representational)

Beijing:

China on Monday reported a mysterious SARS-like virus had unfold throughout the nation, together with to Beijing, elevating considerations as hundreds of thousands start journeys for the Lunar New Yr.

A 3rd individual was confirmed to have died, authorities stated, as almost 140 instances had been introduced.

The brand new coronavirus pressure has induced alarm due to its connection to Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed almost 650 individuals throughout mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

In Wuhan, the central metropolis the place the coronavirus was first found, 136 new instances had been discovered over the weekend, the native well being fee stated, with out giving particulars about the one that died.

Well being authorities in Beijing’s Daxing district stated two individuals who had travelled to Wuhan had been handled for pneumonia linked to the virus and are in steady situation.

In Guangdong, a 66-year-old Shenzhen man was quarantined on January 11 after contracting a fever and displaying different signs following a visit to go to kin in Wuhan, the provincial well being fee stated in an announcement.

A complete of 201 individuals have now been recognized with the virus in China. In Wuhan, 170 persons are nonetheless being handled at hospital, together with 9 in crucial situation, town well being fee stated.

Wuhan is a metropolis of 11 million inhabitants that serves as a serious transport hub, together with through the annual Lunar New Yr vacation when lots of of hundreds of thousands of Chinese language individuals journey throughout the nation to go to household.

