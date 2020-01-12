China Says Will Not Change Position On Taiwan After Landslide Election

China stands agency on its stance on “one China”precept

TAIPEI:

China won’t change its place that Taiwan belongs to it, Beijing stated on Sunday, after President Tsai Ing-wen received re-election and stated she wouldn’t undergo China’s threats, as state media warned she was courting catastrophe.

The election marketing campaign was dominated by China’s efforts to get the democratic island to just accept Beijing’s rule below a “one country, two systems” mannequin, in addition to by anti-government protests in Chinese language-ruled Hong Kong.

“No matter what changes there are to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change,” China’s International Ministry stated in a press release.

Whereas China says Taiwan is its territory, Taiwan maintains it’s an unbiased nation known as the Republic of China, its formal identify.

Tsai, who has firmly rejected China’s “one country, two systems” mannequin, received one other four-year time period by a landslide on Saturday, and her Democratic Progressive Get together (DPP) secured a majority in parliament.

“Taiwan’s people once again use the vote in their hands to show the world the value of democracy,” Tsai stated on Sunday when assembly the top of the US’ de facto embassy in Taipei, Brent Christensen.

“Democracy and freedom are indeed Taiwan’s most valuable asset and the foundation of the long-term Taiwan-US partnership,” Tsai stated, vowing to deepen cooperation with the US on points from defence to economic system.

On Saturday, Tsai known as for talks to renew with China, however stated she hoped Beijing understood Taiwan and its individuals wouldn’t undergo intimidation.

Nonetheless, China won’t change its stance on the “one China” precept and opposing Taiwan independence, the Chinese language international ministry stated.

“The universal consensus of the international community adhering to the ‘one China’ principle will not change either.”

China hoped the world would help the “just cause” of Chinese language individuals to oppose secessionist actions and “realise national reunification”, it added.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council stated China ought to respect the election end result and cease placing strain on the island.

“Our government will firmly defend the sovereignty of the Republic of China and Taiwan’s democracy and freedom,” it stated.

‘Coverage Toolbox’

China’s official Xinhua information company stated Tsai received by deploying soiled tips, hyping the China risk and colluding with Western forces.

“Whether it is to curb Taiwan independence secessionist activities or to benefit Taiwan compatriots, the mainland has a full ‘policy toolbox’,” it stated.

“Tsai and the DPP must be aware that they should not act wilfully because of a fluke.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Tsai and lauded her for in search of stability with China “in the face of unrelenting pressure”.

Japan’s International Minister Toshimitsu Motegi additionally despatched congratulations, referring to Taiwan as a “precious friend”.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Workplace stated on Saturday it will proceed selling the “one country, two systems” mannequin for Taiwan, which Beijing makes use of to run Hong Kong with a excessive diploma of autonomy.

Many within the former British colony worry guarantees made below the system usually are not being stored.

On China’s web, there was uncommon criticism for the Taiwan Affairs Workplace’s failure to win over the island, particularly as Tsai’s win adopted a landslide for pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong’s native elections in November.

“What have you been doing?” wrote one consumer on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. “All the money you have spent and all you have done is give succour to hypocrites and traitors.”

The criticism follows a denunciation of the Taiwan workplace on Friday by the Chinese language Communist Get together’s anti-corruption watchdog for not following the occasion line enthusiastically and being too bureaucratic.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)