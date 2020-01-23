China Virus: Singapore Confirms First Case Of Wuhan Virus

Singapore’s Changi Airport began screening flights from Wuhan firstly of the month

Singapore:

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case the brand new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 individuals in China and unfold to a number of international locations together with the USA.

The Ministry of Well being (MOH) stated the affected person was a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore together with his household on Monday.

He was instantly remoted after arriving at a hospital with a fever and cough, and take a look at outcomes later confirmed he was contaminated with the coronavirus.

Certainly one of his travelling companions, a 37-year-old man from Wuhan, has additionally been admitted to hospital as a suspect case.

Previous to admission, that they had stayed at a lodge on the resort island of Sentosa, the ministry stated.

It added that Singapore was anticipating extra instances and alarms “given the high volume of international travel”.

Singapore’s Changi Airport began screening flights from Wuhan firstly of the month, and on Wednesday prolonged the checks to all flights from China.

The journey hub receives over 430 flights from China each week.

The virus has triggered alarm in China and overseas due to its genetic similarities to Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed almost 650 individuals throughout mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Singapore was among the many hardest hit by SARS with 33 deaths.

