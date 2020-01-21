January 21, 2020 | 10:13am

An Australian man is feared to have introduced the thriller, new virus spreading by means of Asia to the nation after coming back from a visit to China, in accordance with a report.

The person, who’s from Brisbane, got here down with signs in line with the deadly Chinese language coronavirus and was examined for the sickness, Information.com.au reported.

He started affected by respiratory sickness after coming back from visiting relations within the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, which is believed to be the place the SARS-like outbreak originated, in accordance with the report.

The affected person has been quarantined at dwelling as he awaits the outcomes of the take a look at for the bug that has killed 4 individuals, officers mentioned.

“Because the man traveled to Wuhan, Coronavirus is one of the conditions he is being tested for,” a Queensland Well being spokesman instructed the outlet. “The person will stay in isolation till his signs have resolved.

Australia introduced Tuesday that the nation will start display passengers arriving on three weekly flights to Syndey from Wuhan.

Brendan Murphy, the chief medical officer for the Australian authorities, mentioned passengers can be given an info pamphlet in regards to the sickness, although he warned that there was little that may be carried out to forestall an outbreak.

“You cannot absolutely prevent the spread of disease into the country. The incubation period is probably a week,” Murphy instructed reporters. “It’s about identifying those with a high risk and making sure those who have a high risk know about it and know how to get medical attention.”

The virus — which might go from individual to individual — has been principally seen in China the place authorities have confirmed greater than 200 circumstances.

However 4 circumstances have been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, resulting in fears about its unfold by means of worldwide journey.

Australia issued a journey warning Tuesday to induce these touring to Wuhan to train a excessive diploma of warning.

“We are well prepared to respond to this situation and we will continue to monitor and take action where necessary,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted.

With Publish Wires