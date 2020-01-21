January 21, 2020 | 1:44pm

A Chinese language physician who was researching the outbreak of the lethal, new virus sweeping Asia says he’s now contaminated by the mysterious bug.

Wang Guangfa, who’s the top of the Division of Pulmonary Drugs at Beijing’s Peking College First Hospital, revealed Tuesday that he had contracted the Chinese language coronavirus, which could be transmitted between people.

“I was diagnosed and my condition is fine,” Wang instructed Hong Kong’s Cable TV.

Guangfa was among the many consultants who visited the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the place the flu-like sickness is believed to have emerged.

The physician mentioned he was receiving remedy, however didn’t elaborate on how he was contaminated.

“I don’t want everyone to put too much attention on my condition,” he instructed the channel.

The loss of life toll from the SARS-like sickness rose to 6 Tuesday with greater than 300 reported circumstances within the nation. Fifteen medical personnel have additionally been identified with the virus.

4 circumstances have been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea, heightening fears about its unfold by means of worldwide journey.

With Publish wires