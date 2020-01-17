Chinese Man Infected With Mystery Strain Of Virus Quarantined In Nepal

The opportunity of an infection is excessive among the many Nepali inhabitants, physician mentioned (Representational)

Kathmandu:

A Chinese language man has been quarantined in Kathmandu with a thriller pressure of corona virus simply days after his return from Wuhan, authorities mentioned on Thursday.

Sukraraj Tropical Hospital’s Director Dr Basudev Pandey confirmed male from the Chinese language province of Wuhan is stored below commentary and varied checks are being carried out to find out whether or not he has been contaminated.

“The suspect has not shown any symptom so far. The only thing is he returned from China,” Dr Pandey confirmed to ANI over the cellphone.

Docs have warned that the virus answerable for the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan might additionally enter Nepal.

The pneumonia is believed to be brought on by a brand new pressure of corona virus and has killed one particular person. Forty-one folks have been identified with pneumonia believed to have been brought on by the brand new virus, based on the Kathmandu Publish.

The World Well being Organisation has alerted Nepal concerning the prevention of transmission of the virus. Nonetheless, the nation lacks correct well being centres and laboratories for remedy and analysis of such extremely infectious illnesses.

“The possibility of infection is high among the Nepali population because of migration. People coming from China and those going to China from Nepal risk contracting and spreading the disease,” mentioned Dr Baburam Marasini, former director of Epidemiology and Illness Management Division.

“If anyone suffers from such infection then he or she should be transported in such a way so as to prevent the disease from spreading. But we even lack proper ambulance service to transport such patients. They should be transported in double cab ambulance, which we don’t have,” he was quoted as saying.