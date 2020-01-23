January 23, 2020 | 2:10pm

The Chinese language market on the heart of the lethal coronavirus outbreak offered stay animals — together with wolf pups, foxes, rats and peacocks — to eat, in response to a brand new report.

The wild animals had been amongst 112 gadgets that had been peddled on the Huanan Seafood Market within the central metropolis of Wuhan, Agence France-Press reported.

Different wildlife offered on the market, which has since been shuttered, included crocodiles, big salamanders, snakes, porcupines and camel meat.

“Freshly slaughtered, frozen and delivered to your door,” mentioned the worth listing for the seller, “Wild Game Animal Husbandry for the Masses.”

The disturbing listing circulated broadly on China’s web however couldn’t be independently verified by AFP.

Chinese language well being officers consider the mysterious virus — which has thus far killed a minimum of 17 folks and sickened a whole bunch extra — originated from “wild animals at the seafood market.”

It has since been confirmed to unfold through human-to-human contact, as fears mount that it may grow to be a world pandemic.

The coronavirus, which causes flu-like signs, has unfold to 4 different international locations, together with the US, the place a case was detected in Washington state.

Earlier lethal epidemics, comparable to extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), have been linked to Chinese language consumption of civet meat.

Unique species just like the cat-like civets, rats and bats are thought of a delicacy in China and different Asian international locations.