Chinese theme park forces a screaming pig to BUNGEE JUMP in shocking promotional stunt

A theme park has compelled a 220lb pig to bungee leap from a 223-foot-tall tower in a promotional stunt that sparked nationwide outrage and was labelled ‘disgusting’ by animal welfare activists.

Footage taken on Saturday at a vacationer attraction in Chongqing reveals the animal whining in desperation because it was certain to a picket stick and carried by two employees up the construction.

A separate clip then captures employees dragging the pig which was clearly terrified to the sting of the bungee platform, attaching it to a security harness earlier than pushing it down.

Employees at Meixin Pink Wine City in China carry the pig to the bungee tower on Saturday

Employees then connect a blue cape to the pig and drag it in the direction of the platform for the leap

The pig will be heard screaming repeatedly because it plunged off the tower whereas being hooked up to a rope and a blue cape.

The park has apologised to the general public amid the controversy. A spokesperson instructed native media that the pig had been despatched to a slaughterhouse, insisting that it was effectively.

The controversial incident, branded as ‘golden pig bungee leaping’, was held by Meixin Pink Village within the district of Fuling to rejoice the opening of its bungee tower on the identical day.

The amusement park additionally claimed that it needed to make use of the efficiency to rejoice the upcoming Lunar New 12 months.

However the enterprise confronted waves of criticism from the general public and animal welfare gropus after movies of the occasion turned trending on Chinese language social media platforms.

The pig weighed round 75 kilograms (165 kilos) and was carried up the bungee tower by six employees, in response to state-run newspaper International Occasions.

It was taken right into a carry to be transported to the highest of the tower, accompanied by employees, the report mentioned.

The bungee tower measures 68 metres (223 ft) in top and is erected over a pond.

The pig dangles in midair whereas being hooked up to a rope after it was pushed down the tower

Employees put together to place a security harness on the pig earlier than pushing it down the platform

Employees on the park denied accusations of animal cruelty, claiming that the bungee leap was simply ‘an experiment’, they instructed Beijing Information.

Many customers of Weibo, the Chinese language equal to Twitter, accused the park of animal abuse.

One typical remark mentioned: ‘I can not perceive how such act which includes animal abuse will be humorous.’

One other consumer wrote: ‘The pig’s screams are heart-rending.’

Animal charity PETA referred to as the stunt ‘disgusting’ and ‘cruelty to animals to its worst’.

In an announcement to MailOnline, PETA Vice President of Worldwide Campaigns Jason Baker mentioned: ‘A bungee leap is a scary expertise even for consenting humans-just think about the outright terror of being forcibly strung up by your legs and thrown from a excessive platform.

‘That is the remedy that this pig obtained, all for an inexpensive giggle. Nicely, guess what? Nobody’s laughing.

‘Pigs expertise ache and worry, simply as we do, and this type of disgusting PR stunt ought to be unlawful.’

The incident in Chongqing has sparked an outcry amongst internet customers and animal activists

The park has apologised, however insisted the pig was effectively and had been despatched to a slaughterhouse

The park yesterday apologised to the general public for his or her remedy of the pig.

In an announcement on its official account on Weibo, the park mentioned: ‘We sincerely settle for the criticism and recommendation given by many internet customers and hereby prolong our honest apology to internet customers and all communities of the society.’

The park vowed to strengthen its administration in its publicity.

There may be at the moment no legislation to guard animal welfare or forestall cruelty in the direction of animals in China.

Mr Baker mentioned the incident ought to be a ‘wake-up name’ to the Chinese language policymakers who’re but to go related legislation.

He mentioned: ‘The theme park deserves each shred of the backlash it is receiving on-line, and the Chinese language public’s indignant response ought to be a wake-up name to China’s policymakers that they have to implement animal safety legal guidelines instantly.’

One other animal charity, Humane Society Worldwide, agreed.

The group’s spokesperson, Wendy Higgins, instructed MailOnline: ‘Inflicting animals worry or struggling for a commercially motivated publicity stunt is actually vulgar.

‘Sadly this type of exploitation is just not unusual in China, symptomatic of a system that gives no authorized safety for animals and no authorized incentive to respect them as sentient beings and think about their welfare or emotions.

‘The outrage on-line to this incident is indicative of how out of step this cruelty is with the rising concern for animal safety amongst Chinese language residents, and it truly is time that coverage makers in China caught up with that sentiment.’