Chinese Woman Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold In Rectum

A Chinese language girl has been arrested by the customs officers for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold into the nation by concealing it in her rectum, an official assertion stated on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival on the Indira Gandhi Worldwide Airport from Chengdu in China on Sunday.

“Customs officers recovered six dome shaped pieces of gold collectively weighing 1.2 kg that were brought by her concealed in her body,” Jayant Sahay, Extra Commissioner of Customs on the airport stated within the assertion.

The gold, valued at Rs 42.12 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, it stated.

The passenger, who’s in her late forties, additionally admitted to have smuggled one kg gold in her earlier go to.

“Thus, the total offence value amounts to Rs 77.26 lakh,” the assertion stated.