Chinglensana, Sumit Return As India Unveil Pro League Squad

Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member Indian Males’s Hockey Workforce for the much-awaited season opener of the FIH Hockey Professional League 2020 to be held on the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India will tackle World No.three the Netherlands on 18 and 19 January 2020 the place hockey followers can count on engaging play between the 2 groups who have been final seen in motion on the 2018 Males’s World Cup Quarter Ultimate. Chief coach Graham Reid’s group will see the return of skilled midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam who has not been in competitors for the reason that ninth Hockey India Senior Males Nationwide Championship 2019 (A Division) in February the place he led the Railways group to victory. He suffered an ankle fracture within the Ultimate that saved him out of motion.

Younger gun Sumit too will make his comeback after he suffered a wrist harm in June throughout the FIH Males’s Collection Ultimate the place India beat South Africa within the Ultimate.

The group which will probably be led by Manpreet Singh and dragflick sensation Harmanpreet Singh as Vice-Captain, contains PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar and the skilled Birendra Lakra.

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma too have acquired a call-up.

Striker Gurjant Singh has been rewarded with a spot within the group for his dedication and laborious work proven within the Nationwide Teaching Camp. He’ll be part of SV Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Kothajit Singh Khadangbam.

“We have chosen a relatively experienced team to take on the Netherlands this weekend in Bhubaneswar. While Varun Kumar will be back in training this week after suffering a nerve injury during the Olympic Qualifiers, he wasn’t able to be considered for selection. We will however get a chance to see Chinglensana return to international competition after a full year out and Sumit returns after a 6 month hand injury. Both have been training well and are physically fit. Gurjant has also shown great form in training and has earned his spot back in the team,” said Reid.

Reid expressed that will probably be essential to be sharp within the FIH Hockey Professional League because the group will probably be taking over the world’s finest groups, together with the Netherlands (18-19 January), Belgium (Eight-9 February), Australia (21-22 February).

“It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first 3 encounters against the top 3 teams in the world. We will be focusing on getting our structures right and honing our set plays as preparation for our Olympic campaign.”

Squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, S V Sunil. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay. Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam.