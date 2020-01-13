Chinook, Apache To Take Part In Republic Day Flypast For First time

The Chinook formation will comprise the helicopters in ‘vic’ formation, an IAF official stated.

New Delhi:

Newly-inducted assault helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will participate within the Republic Day flypast for the primary time on January 26, officers stated on Monday.

The ‘Chinook’ formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in ‘vic’ formation, a senior IAF official stated.

Following them would be the ‘Apache’ formation consisting of the most recent assault helicopters of the Indian Air Power. The 5 assault helicopters could be flying in ‘arrowhead’ formation, he stated.