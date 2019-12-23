Chips, chocolate and … champagne vending machines!

These planning a vacation escape to Miami might wish to try the Lennox Miami Seaside boutique luxurious resort — it has an eco-inspired atmosphere, is a hotspot for celebrities, fashions and luxurious lovers, and it has the primary champagne merchandising machine in Miami. The gold-rimmed stunner invitations visitors to take pleasure in French champagne on the push of a button with 200-ml bottles together with Brut Imperial, Rose Imperial and Nectar Imperial. Company can cease by the resort foyer to buy a token (US$30) and borrow champagne flutes, then make their choice on the merchandising machine positioned within the resort’s lush courtyard. As soon as the machine rigorously lowers the bottle, visitors can be on their option to bask in a Lennox-style #MoetMoment subsequent to its Insta-famous swimming pool!

— Take a look at Lennoxmiamibeach.com.