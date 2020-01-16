Chithi 2 Promo video trending on social media, Chithi 2 serial to premiere on 27th January 2020

Chithi was probably the most watched serial throughout 90’s and early 2000’s and it was probably the most talked about Tamil serial till in the present day. The promo video f Chithi 2 was launched yesterday on Pongal 15th January 2020 and it’s trending on social media. Chithi 2 is ready to premiere on Monday 27th January 2020 and we anticipate Radhika to take again her 9:30PM slot on Solar Television during which she dominated your complete television display screen. Right here is the promo video of Chithi 2.



Chithi 2 Solid

Radhika Sarathkumar launched the solid of Chithi 2 throughout Solar Kudumbam awards. Radhika thanked everybody who participated within the first season of Chithi Serial and invited the Chithi 2 crew to the stage. Shilpa, who performed in Chithi, Mahalakshmi in Selvi. Radhika stated that there was lots of people, together with the Thenu who performed in Vani Rani.

Radhika stated that that is the story of one other Chithi. A toddler likewise now referred to as her Chithi in season 2 promo video. Because it seems, a toddler star can be a part of Chithi 2. It additionally stars actress Pooja from Vani Rani.

Director Ponvannan is the shock issue of this serial and he can be making his performing debut in Chithi 2. He’s anticipated to pair up with Radhika Sarathkumar on this serial. How excited are you to look at Chithi 2, remark under.